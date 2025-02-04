Save 64% on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro—grab one for just under $400 with this generous Woot offer
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 7 Pro may be getting older, being released back in 2022, but Woot's current generous 64% discount on this handsome fella makes it a true bargain. Not only does it allow you to get one with 512GB of storage space, but it also allows you to buy it for just $399.99.
Given that our friend here would have cost you about $1,100 when it was Google's top-of-the-line phone and that it still packs a punch, we believe Woot's deal is one you can't afford to miss, especially if you're on a budget. The phone is fully unlocked and in new condition, so there is nothing to worry about.
Another highlight is its stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The screen packs a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR10+ support, delivering rich colors and details, especially when streaming content in HDR10+. What's more, it offers good battery life, with a 5,000mAh power cell that can get you through the day without top-ups. And when you need a recharge, you will be back to full power in just an hour and 37 minutes.
Equipped with an AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM under the hood, the Pixel 7 Pro offers smooth performance and is perfectly capable of handling most tasks without issues. Of course, as a true Pixel phone, it also takes incredible photos thanks to its 50 MP main camera and Google's image-processing magic.
All in all, the Pixel 7 Pro delivers great value, especially at its current price of $399.99. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to act fast and score one now before the deal expires!
