Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Save 64% on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro—grab one for just under $400 with this generous Woot offer

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A hand holding a Pixel 7 Pro.
The Pixel 7 Pro may be getting older, being released back in 2022, but Woot's current generous 64% discount on this handsome fella makes it a true bargain. Not only does it allow you to get one with 512GB of storage space, but it also allows you to buy it for just $399.99.

Pixel 7 Pro 512GB: Save a whopping $700 at Woot!

$399 99
$1099 99
$700 off (64%)
Snag the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage for a whopping $700 off at Woot and get one for just under $400! The phone is still worth going for, offering top-tier performance, a gorgeous display and incredible camera capabilities. Don’t miss out and save on one while you can!
Buy at Woot


Given that our friend here would have cost you about $1,100 when it was Google's top-of-the-line phone and that it still packs a punch, we believe Woot's deal is one you can't afford to miss, especially if you're on a budget. The phone is fully unlocked and in new condition, so there is nothing to worry about.

Equipped with an AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM under the hood, the Pixel 7 Pro offers smooth performance and is perfectly capable of handling most tasks without issues. Of course, as a true Pixel phone, it also takes incredible photos thanks to its 50 MP main camera and Google's image-processing magic.

Another highlight is its stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The screen packs a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR10+ support, delivering rich colors and details, especially when streaming content in HDR10+. What's more, it offers good battery life, with a 5,000mAh power cell that can get you through the day without top-ups. And when you need a recharge, you will be back to full power in just an hour and 37 minutes.

All in all, the Pixel 7 Pro delivers great value, especially at its current price of $399.99. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to act fast and score one now before the deal expires!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless