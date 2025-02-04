Save 64% on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro—grab one for just under $400 with this generous Woot offer

Snag the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage for a whopping $700 off at Woot and get one for just under $400! The phone is still worth going for, offering top-tier performance, a gorgeous display and incredible camera capabilities. Don’t miss out and save on one while you can!

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7 Pro

Equipped with an AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM under the hood, theoffers smooth performance and is perfectly capable of handling most tasks without issues. Of course, as a true Pixel phone, it also takes incredible photos thanks to its 50 MP main camera and Google's image-processing magic.Another highlight is its stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The screen packs a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR10+ support, delivering rich colors and details, especially when streaming content in HDR10+. What's more, it offers good battery life, with a 5,000mAh power cell that can get you through the day without top-ups. And when you need a recharge, you will be back to full power in just an hour and 37 minutes.All in all, thedelivers great value, especially at its current price of $399.99. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to act fast and score one now before the deal expires!