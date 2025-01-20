It's not too late to grab the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro for 64% off at Woot
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few weeks ago, we reported that the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage is discounted by a whopping 64% at Woot. But don't feel bad if you've missed our initial post, as it's not too late to grab this capable phone at this massive discount.
Yep! The Amazon-owned retailer is still offering this former flagship Google phone for 64% off its price, allowing you to grab one for just $399.99. This offer has been available for quite some time now, so we encourage you to act quickly and take advantage of it now, as we don't know how long it will last.
As for the phone itself, its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM allow it to deliver speedy performance and handle almost any task effortlessly. In addition, it's a top choice for someone looking for a smartphone to take photos, with its 50 MP main camera capturing stunning pictures.
What's more, our friend here boasts a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR10+ support, delivering an incredible viewing experience with vibrant colors and sharp detail. It also has solid battery life, featuring a 5,000mAh power cell that lasts all day with regular use. And when it's time to charge, it'll get you up and running to 100% in just an hour and 37 minutes.
Yep! The Amazon-owned retailer is still offering this former flagship Google phone for 64% off its price, allowing you to grab one for just $399.99. This offer has been available for quite some time now, so we encourage you to act quickly and take advantage of it now, as we don't know how long it will last.
As for the phone itself, its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM allow it to deliver speedy performance and handle almost any task effortlessly. In addition, it's a top choice for someone looking for a smartphone to take photos, with its 50 MP main camera capturing stunning pictures.
What's more, our friend here boasts a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR10+ support, delivering an incredible viewing experience with vibrant colors and sharp detail. It also has solid battery life, featuring a 5,000mAh power cell that lasts all day with regular use. And when it's time to charge, it'll get you up and running to 100% in just an hour and 37 minutes.
Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro is still worth every penny and is a true bargain at its current price at Woot. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button in this article and grab a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro at a cheaper price today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: