Elegant Pixel 7 Pro gets an incredible 64% discount and sells for a budget price

Pixel 7 Pro, 512GB: Now $700 OFF at Woot!

Get the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage for a whopping $700 off at Woot. The phone is in new condition and is fully unlocked. What's more, it boasts top-tier performance, thanks to its capable Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. Additionally, it takes beautiful pictures. Don't hesitate! Save today!