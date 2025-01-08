Elegant Pixel 7 Pro gets an incredible 64% discount and sells for a budget price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 7 Pro may be an older phone, but it's stealing the spotlight right now with a massive 64% discount at Woot. Thanks to this price cut, you can snag the 512GB version of this bad boy for just $399.99. That's an incredible deal, considering it cost almost a whopping $1,100 back in 2022 when it was Google's top-of-the-line phone.
While this offer has been up for grabs for a while now, we believe it's still worth going for, as the Pixel 7 Pro may not be the newest kid on the block, but it's still a solid choice.
Rocking a Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this handsome fella packs a punch and can handle most tasks without any hiccups. As a proper high-end Pixel phone, it also takes beautiful pictures with plenty of detail, thanks to its capable 50 MP main camera and Google's image-processing magic.
It'll have your back in another important area — battery life. With a hefty 5,000mAh power cell on deck, it’ll get you through the day without any top-ups under regular usage. And when it’s time to charge, the phone charges to 100% in just an hour and 37 minutes.
When you want to check out those gorgeous photos or kick back and relax watching your favorite YouTuber, the 6.7-inch AMOLED display offers a fantastic viewing experience. It boasts a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR10+ support for even more vibrant colors when streaming compatible content.
In conclusion, the Pixel 7 Pro is still relevant, boasting speedy performance, incredible camera capabilities, a gorgeous display, and great battery life. At a whopping $700 off, this bad boy is just unmissable. So, don't wait! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and grab one for just $399.99 today!
