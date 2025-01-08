Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Elegant Pixel 7 Pro gets an incredible 64% discount and sells for a budget price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A hand holding a Pixel 7 Pro.
The Pixel 7 Pro may be an older phone, but it's stealing the spotlight right now with a massive 64% discount at Woot. Thanks to this price cut, you can snag the 512GB version of this bad boy for just $399.99. That's an incredible deal, considering it cost almost a whopping $1,100 back in 2022 when it was Google's top-of-the-line phone.

Pixel 7 Pro, 512GB: Now $700 OFF at Woot!

Get the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage for a whopping $700 off at Woot. The phone is in new condition and is fully unlocked. What's more, it boasts top-tier performance, thanks to its capable Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. Additionally, it takes beautiful pictures. Don't hesitate! Save today!
$700 off (64%)
$399 99
$1099 99
Buy at Woot


While this offer has been up for grabs for a while now, we believe it's still worth going for, as the Pixel 7 Pro may not be the newest kid on the block, but it's still a solid choice.

Rocking a Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this handsome fella packs a punch and can handle most tasks without any hiccups. As a proper high-end Pixel phone, it also takes beautiful pictures with plenty of detail, thanks to its capable 50 MP main camera and Google's image-processing magic.

When you want to check out those gorgeous photos or kick back and relax watching your favorite YouTuber, the 6.7-inch AMOLED display offers a fantastic viewing experience. It boasts a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR10+ support for even more vibrant colors when streaming compatible content.

It'll have your back in another important area — battery life. With a hefty 5,000mAh power cell on deck, it’ll get you through the day without any top-ups under regular usage. And when it’s time to charge, the phone charges to 100% in just an hour and 37 minutes.

In conclusion, the Pixel 7 Pro is still relevant, boasting speedy performance, incredible camera capabilities, a gorgeous display, and great battery life. At a whopping $700 off, this bad boy is just unmissable. So, don't wait! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and grab one for just $399.99 today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

