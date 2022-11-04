Google Assistant on the Pixel 7 series learns how you talk to better understand your requests

If the Google Assistant can't understand the question you are asking or the task that you're asking it to perform, the odds are that you're not going to get a proper response. It's almost a sure thing that you won't get the answer you need or the action that you want. Sure, you could always type in your question or task, but most users would prefer to use their voice instead of their fingers.









Google says that with the feature enabled, "Google Assistant will use your interactions to learn and improve over time and across contexts. When you interact with Google Assistant, personalized speech recognition helps your Assistant get smarter and more personalized to you over time." These interactions include "audio, recognized text, and any corrections you make from voice and typed queries."





Assistant's "personalized speech recognition" continuously learns over time and adjusts to how you talk. While this feature is on by default, you can choose to disable it. Doing so will delete all of the interactions you've had with the Google Assistant that have been saved on-device up to that point.



