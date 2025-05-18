Pixel 6a explodes and catches on fire. The one clue to look for that can give you an early warning
A Pixel 6a exploded and there was a clue that something was seriously wrong.
Many users just love the mid-range Pixel "a-series" which started with 2019's Pixel 3a. The big attraction for buyers was the ability of Pixel's cheaper "a-series" phones to take great pictures rivaling those snapped with a flagship Pixel model. Google was able to achieve this using its outstanding computational photography system. Google has refined its mid-range Pixels allowing them to be more than just a lower-priced camera.
If you do own a Pixel a handset, beware. Lately, there have been some battery issues involving the Pixel 6a, and the Pixel 7a. Back in February, we told you about a swollen battery that pushed out the body of a Pixel 6a, turning the phone into a ticking time bomb. Some Pixel 7a models have also been damaged by swollen batteries. and Google said that some device owners "may be eligible for a battery replacement repair at no charge or another form of appeasement option from Google." Swollen batteries on the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a are one thing, but now there is a report that a Pixel 6a model exploded and caught on fire. A swollen battery that is not replaced can cause a phone to explode and catch on fire.
This Pixel 6a had a swollen battery and exploded in the middle of the night. | Image credit-Zach Raulston
A Reddit user named zaliver posted about his Pixel 6a, which he claimed caught fire in the middle of the night. The sound of the phone's battery shooting out gas woke him up. Two seconds later, there was a fireball on his nightstand. He was able to smother the fire, and while his Pixel 6a was still smoking, he tossed it in the toilet.
"I just started looking into it, but I have already seen 2 other instances of this exact thing happening with a Pixel 6a. I wanted to add my experience online in case this is a trend with this model of phone. The fire was about a foot from my head, and I could have been injured or my apartment could have caught fire."
-zaliver, Pixel 6a owner
The Pixel 6a owner had a case on the phone while it was charging, but more importantly, he was using a third-party charger. Even though that can be risky, zaliver said that he had been using the same charger for as long as two years. He says that the fire started in the phone as he tried to shift the blame from using what he called "not a 'Pixel brand' charger." For their own safety, Pixel owners should try to stick with an official Pixel charger or use one that belongs to the Made for Google program and has been tested by the company.
Note how the sides were separated on this Pixel 6a by a swollen battery. | Image credit-Zach Raulston
There were some interesting responses to the post. The most important replies came from a few Redditors who pointed out that the battery was probably swelling well before it exploded. The point is that if you start to see something that doesn't look right about your Pixel, such as the casing expanding, or the body of the phone feeling swollen, you need to turn off the phone and bring it in for repairs ASAP. Make sure to contact Google; depending on the situation, you might be entitled to a free battery replacement.
