Pixel 6a explodes and catches on fire. The one clue to look for that can give you an early warning

Many users just love the mid-range Pixel "a-series" which started with 2019's Pixel 3a. The big attraction for buyers was the ability of Pixel's cheaper "a-series" phones to take great pictures rivaling those snapped with a flagship Pixel model. Google was able to achieve this using its outstanding computational photography system. Google has refined its mid-range Pixels allowing them to be more than just a lower-priced camera.









Pixel 6a was still smoking, he tossed it in the toilet. A Reddit user named zaliver posted about his Pixel 6a, which he claimed caught fire in the middle of the night . The sound of the phone's battery shooting out gas woke him up. Two seconds later, there was a fireball on his nightstand. He was able to smother the fire, and while hiswas still smoking, he tossed it in the toilet.





-zaliver, Pixel 6a owner

The Pixel 6a owner had a case on the phone while it was charging, but more importantly, he was using a third-party charger. Even though that can be risky, zaliver said that he had been using the same charger for as long as two years. He says that the fire started in the phone as he tried to shift the blame from using what he called "not a 'Pixel brand' charger." For their own safety, Pixel owners should try to stick with an official Pixel charger or use one that belongs to the Made for Google program and has been tested by the company.









There were some interesting responses to the post. The most important replies came from a few Redditors who pointed out that the battery was probably swelling well before it exploded. The point is that if you start to see something that doesn't look right about your Pixel, such as the casing expanding, or the body of the phone feeling swollen, you need to turn off the phone and bring it in for repairs ASAP. Make sure to contact Google; depending on the situation, you might be entitled to a free battery replacement.