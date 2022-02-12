 Check out Google's Pixel 6 Super Bowl ad the day before the big game - PhoneArena

Android Google

Check out Google's Pixel 6 Super Bowl ad the day before the big game

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0

Check out Google's Pixel 6 Super Bowl ad the day before the big game
Yes sports fans, Super Bowl 56 is tomorrow as the upstart Cincinnati Bengals take on the L.A. Rams. For many, the best part of the game isn't the game at all, but are the ads that companies spend  millions of dollars to produce and millions of dollars to air. A funny or topical ad that captures the attention of the public can result in an incredible amount of free publicity.

Google plans on running at least one Super Bowl ad for the Pixel 6 series


Now that Google has a Pixel series worthy of spending big bucks on for a Super Bowl ad, the company is giving everyone a shot at viewing its Super Sunday ad a day early. Starring recording artist Lizzo, the ad focuses on the Pixel 6 line's Real Tone technology that more accurately represents people of color in images snapped by the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The feature uses the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities of the Google Tensor chip to produce more realistic skin tones. The 60-second ad starts with a comment on the screen that says, "Historically, camera technology hasn't accurately represented darker skin tones." We then see several photos featuring people of color where the images are not realistic.

