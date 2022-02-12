Check out Google's Pixel 6 Super Bowl ad the day before the big game

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Yes sports fans, Super Bowl 56 is tomorrow as the upstart Cincinnati Bengals take on the L.A. Rams. For many, the best part of the game isn't the game at all, but are the ads that companies spend millions of dollars to produce and millions of dollars to air. A funny or topical ad that captures the attention of the public can result in an incredible amount of free publicity.

Google plans on running at least one Super Bowl ad for the Pixel 6 series







Now that Google has a Pixel series worthy of spending big bucks on for a Super Bowl ad, the company is giving everyone a shot at viewing its Super Sunday ad a day early. Starring recording artist Lizzo, the ad focuses on the Pixel 6 line's Real Tone technology that more accurately represents people of color in images snapped by the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro





The feature uses the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities of the Google Tensor chip to produce more realistic skin tones. The 60-second ad starts with a comment on the screen that says, "Historically, camera technology hasn't accurately represented darker skin tones." We then see several photos featuring people of color where the images are not realistic.

Now is the time to pick up the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro











We partnered with @Lizzo to help us show the world how Real Tone on Google Pixel accurately portrays the beauty of all skin tones, because everyone deserves to be seen as they truly are. #SeenOnPixelpic.twitter.com/1QVN6E5wbD — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) February 10, 2022

But Google introduces Real Tone and the company shows us quite a few photos where the skin tones look more true to life. Google then hits us with the tagline, "Everyone deserves to be seen as they truly are." And by the way, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that the song you hear playing in the background is Lizzo's new tune, "If You Love Me."





Posting a tweet on the Made by Google Twitter account, the company writes, "We partnered with @Lizzo to help us show the world how Real Tone on Google Pixel accurately portrays the beauty of all skin tones, because everyone deserves to be seen as they truly are. #SeenOnPixel"



The Pixel 6 series has many features that can be promoted during the Super Bowl













Google must be looking forward to having the Pixel 6 series' features take the lead during one of the most-watched events on television. Up to now, most of the discourse surrounding the handsets has been about the bugs that Google has been exterminating via its software updates. Besides the initial bugs, there were also complaints about the optical under-display fingerprint sensor that has been described as slow and inaccurate.





Besides the Real Tone technology, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro feature some new features such as the Magic Eraser which removes distractions and unwanted people and items from photographs. Motion Mode keeps the subject of a photo in focus while blurring the background to give the appearance of motion. And with Live Translate, you can have a back and forth conversation with someone who speaks another language using the Google Translate app.





With the app open, a person speaks in his native tongue and the sentences are translated into the language that the other party to the conversation speaks. Then, when that person responds in his foreign language, the sentence is translated into English by the app and spoken by the Phone. This allows two people who don't speak each other's native language to enjoy a conversation.





We're not sure if Google plans on running ads during the Super Bowl that show off other features for the Pixel 6 series besides Real Tone.

