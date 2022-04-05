Google updates the Pixel dialer; new iteration matches the calendar and lock screen

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Back in February, we told you about a new Android 12 dialer hidden in the Google Phone app . Similar to the Android 12 Google Calculator and the Pixel Lock Screen, the numbers on the dialer are found inside a pill-shaped enclosure that changes shape when tapped.





For a few days after we passed along this information, the dialer on this writer's Pixel 6 Pro was updated to the new version. But just as quietly as the new dialer appeared, it disappeared and was replaced by the old dialer. That is, until yesterday. The new dialer, with its shape-shifting buttons, has returned at the same time that the April Android security update was disseminated.





Considering the timing, we would expect the change to hang around for some time which is something that we would be happy about since the previous version of the dialer was rather bland. With the new look, the dialer has some character to it and it matches the calculator and lock screen.

The iteration of the Google Phone app on yours truly's Pixel 6 Pro is version 78.