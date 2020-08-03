Take a sneak peek at the first television ad for the Pixel 4a

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 03, 2020, 7:55 PM
Take a sneak peek at the first television ad for the Pixel 4a
Earlier today Google introduced the mid-range Pixel 4a. Priced to undercut the Apple iPhone SE (2020) by as much as $50, the Pixel 4a will cost you just $349 and up even though the device is equipped with the same camera system found on the Pixel 4 line. That means you are getting Google's superb image processing power which will deliver flagship-quality photos at a spectacular price. And not only does the phone have a larger 3140mAh capacity battery than the 2800mAh battery that everyone complained about on the Pixel 4, but the adaptive battery feature also limits the amount of power it supplies to apps that you rarely use. Thus, Google says that the phone provides all-day battery life.

Google has already posted the first television ad for the Pixel 4a that covers the longer battery life and fast charging capabilities of the device, the support for Duo video chats with up to 12 participants at once, the ability to take photos of the night sky using astrophotography, and of course that $349 price. That works out to 24 monthly payments of $14.54 for the unlocked or Google Fi model. The Verizon variant, which comes with a Verizon SIM card, is priced at $379.99 or $15.83 per month over 24 months. Many retailers are offering special promotions. For example, you can save $50 at Best Buy and pay $299 for the unlocked device with an eligible carrier activation.


The Pixel 4a will ship on August 20th and you can reserve your unit by pre-ordering now. Remember that the phone uses a polycarbonate build and is not dust or water-resistant. Additionally, the 5.81-inch display has an FHD+ resolution. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Besides the 12MP rear camera, there is an 8MP punch-hole selfie snapper in the front.

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs
$389 Pixel 4a on
$300 Pixel 4a on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Huawei Mate 40 & Mate 40 Pro 5G leak in full with ginormous cameras, more
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
The Google Pixel 4a is official: 5.8-inch display and flagship camera for $349
Popular stories
OnePlus Nord vs iPhone SE (2020): camera comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more
Popular stories
T-Mobile starts to close and rebrand Sprint stores says its construction director
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless