Take a sneak peek at the first television ad for the Pixel 4a
Earlier today Google introduced the mid-range Pixel 4a. Priced to undercut the Apple iPhone SE (2020) by as much as $50, the Pixel 4a will cost you just $349 and up even though the device is equipped with the same camera system found on the Pixel 4 line. That means you are getting Google's superb image processing power which will deliver flagship-quality photos at a spectacular price. And not only does the phone have a larger 3140mAh capacity battery than the 2800mAh battery that everyone complained about on the Pixel 4, but the adaptive battery feature also limits the amount of power it supplies to apps that you rarely use. Thus, Google says that the phone provides all-day battery life.
The Pixel 4a will ship on August 20th and you can reserve your unit by pre-ordering now. Remember that the phone uses a polycarbonate build and is not dust or water-resistant. Additionally, the 5.81-inch display has an FHD+ resolution. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Besides the 12MP rear camera, there is an 8MP punch-hole selfie snapper in the front.