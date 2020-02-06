Android R powered Google Pixel 2 XL stars in photograph
Last month, a Geekbench benchmark test was allegedly run on a Pixel 4; the phone being benchmarked was running Android R (aka Android 11). Google did away with the use of dessert names for its mobile operating system with 2018's Android Pie the last to be so named. However, during the period of time that Google was disseminating the beta preview of Android 10, it referred to it as Android Q. We believe that Google might continue to use the single letters for the developer preview releases and return to the numbers when the final version of the OS becomes available.
You can expect to share larger video files over Android 11
Other changes we could see include improvements to the system-wide Dark Mode to cover more third-party apps, and an option similar to the one in iOS that allows users to schedule a time period when Dark Mode turns on and when it is turned off. Android 11 could make floating chat bubbles available. These appear on the screen with the message sender's picture, the icon of the messaging app being used by the sender and a preview of the message. Tapping on the bubble will open a floating window where the user can see the entire message thread, quick replies, and any other reply option offered on the Messages app.
There is a possibility that the picture shows what is known as a Generic Systems Image (GSI). According to the Android developer site, "GSIs are for app developers to perform application validation and development purposes. They aren't to be redistributed by you or used in any way except as specifically set forth in the license terms enclosed in each individual download."
On the other hand, as we pointed out the Android R developer preview will soon be here so what we are looking at could be a legitimate image of a Pixel 2 XL running Android R. Next month kicks off the time of the year that risk-taking Pixel owners love. But keep this in mind: once you join the developer preview program you must see it through to the release of the final version of the operating system unless you are willing to perform a factory reset. Also, developers were not allowed to publish apps to devices running the preview last year until the fourth preview was released. Frankly, if you want to get an early look at Android 11 but don't want to risk turning your daily driver into a brick, you might consider waiting until the last developer preview is dropped before taking the plunge.
2 Comments
1. kevv2288
Posts: 322; Member since: Jul 30, 2015
posted on 28 min ago 0
2. TBomb
Posts: 1734; Member since: Dec 28, 2012
posted on 20 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):