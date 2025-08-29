Pixel 10’s most ambitious video feature is still frustrating to use

The promise of Video Boost





When it first introduced Video Boost, Google made it sound like the next big step in the future of smartphone video recording. By uploading your footage to Google's cloud servers, the company's powerful AI models would do their magic and send back a version that looked like it was shot and edited professionally: no noise, shadows lifted, highlights preserved, etc. Video Boost was also what enabled the so-called "Night Sight" mode for video, which was supposed to drastically improve nighttime video.

The reality check









Pixel 8 Pro

Whether you were filming in a dim bar, on a busy street at sunset, or under harsh indoor lighting, Video Boost would elevate the footage to a level no phone could match. At least in theory.The reality, as we found in our late 2023 testing, was messy at best. On the, processing even a 30-second clip with Video Boost took hours. A simple 90 MB video ballooned into a 1.2 GB file, quickly eating up storage.