Firemen rescue women who got stuck head first in outhouse toilet trying to retrieve her phone

Have you ever dropped your phone in the toilet? It's a pretty crappy situation to be in. Believe it or not, things can get worse than seeing your phone floating in a toilet full of, well, you know. For one unnamed woman who was on the top of Mount Walker when nature called, her situation escalated rapidly and dramatically.



Trying to retrieve her phone, a woman falls head first into an outhouse toilet







MacGyver fan, she disassembled the toilet seat and used dog leashes to create a makeshift tool for retrieving her phone. She then used the leashes to tie herself as she reached for the handset. Unfortunately, that effort failed and the woman fell into the opening using a headfirst dive. According to the AP , the woman was on the outhouse potty when she accidentally dropped her phone into the toilet's opening (who the hell would do it on purpose?). Probably a bigfan, she disassembled the toilet seat and used dog leashes to create a makeshift tool for retrieving her phone. She then used the leashes to tie herself as she reached for the handset. Unfortunately, that effort failed and the woman fell into the opening using a headfirst dive.





So her situation at that moment was downright disgusting as she was stuck in the outhouse toilet trying to retrieve a phone that may or may not be damaged. The device could also be caked with feces and marinated with urine. For the next 10 to 15 minutes, the woman tried to get herself out of the predicament when she came across her phone. She used it to make a 911 emergency call.





Responding firefighters passed her blocks to stand on allowing her to reach a harness that was used to pull her out of the hole. The fire department washed her down and she was "strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, but she only wanted to leave."







There is no word on what happened to the smartphone, but its owner was uninjured. Brinnon Fire Department Chief Tim Manly said, "I imagine that she was probably very fortunate. I don’t have any experience with that kind of a rescue, except for now, but I know that is not a good place to be."







These days, most people don't use an outhouse so you're not likely to end up in the situation that this woman was in. Still, we're sure that people do drop their phones into the toilet and even with a phone carrying an IP68 rating, there is no guarantee that your handset will survive. And looking at the sanitary aspects of a phone that just took a swim in the toilet, would you feel comfortable holding the phone up to your mouth during a conversation?





Your best bet is to keep your phone out of the bathroom when you need to use the toilet. And if you need to be entertained while on the throne, you can do what your parents did, bring a book or a magazine with you.

An iPhone goes missing for a decade until it pops out of the toilet!







Speaking of phones and toilets, you might remember that back in February we told you about the Beckmann family that lost an iPhone on Halloween night in 2012 and could not find it. Becki Beckman said, "It was mysterious but it was gone." Ten years later, after hearing a banging sound when they flushed the toilet, the decision was made to plunge in an attempt to discover the source of the banging noise.





Sure enough,, it was Becki's iPhone that emerged from the pipes . The back was separated from the rest of the phone, but otherwise, the device looked better than you would have expected which led one reader on Facebook (where the whole dirty tale was first posted) to write, "Now how come my glass screen breaks when I even so much as look at it funny but you can literally sh*t on yours for years and it’s perfect?"





We understand if you feel the need to take a shower after reading this. You might, however, want to keep your phone on the other side of the bathroom door just in case it is nature who is calling you.

