Phone camera confusion leads to a hefty fine for this driver

— Floortje, Dutch driver.



The officers didn’t stop her, but the automatic traffic camera apparently thought otherwise. Fortunately, Floortje was able to obtain the photo used as evidence. Once she reviewed it, she was relieved to see the image clearly showed her actual phone sitting in a holder in front of her — and the ice pack in her hand was visibly much larger than any typical mobile device.



She shared the incident on Instagram, where her friends also found the situation amusing. But Floortje isn’t letting it go:





Mistaken identity cases like this one are not new. Back in 2021, a British man named David Knight was fined after a traffic camera confused his license plate "KN19TER" with a woman walking nearby wearing a shirt that read "KNITTER".



As someone who has personally received a wrongful ticket due to a mistaken license plate issue, I understand the frustration. In my case, the issue was resolved once it was clear that the vehicle in the photo looked nothing like mine. These incidents highlight the limits of automation in enforcement. Mistakes do happen, and often a human eye is needed to correct them.



The violation claimed she was holding an "electronic mobile device" while driving. But Floortje insists what she had in her hand was not a phone, but the ice pack. Adding to the irony, she recalled seeing a police car at the time and hoping they would not mistake her for using a phone.