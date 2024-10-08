Party with style: Save $129 on the JBL Pulse 4 speaker with light show at Walmart



Looking for a great portable speaker for your next house party? Walmart has you covered with a very generous deal on the JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker with light show capabilities with Walmart+ early access. The device can now be yours with a $129 discount.





Get $129 off on the JBL Pulse 4 with light show now at Walmart A great Walmart deal is available on the JBL Pulse 4 with light show. Enjoy a light show for a great party with this portable Bluetooth speaker which is now $129 off. Yep, that's more than half off - 52% off right now. Don't miss out! $130 off (52%) $119 99 $249 95 Buy at Walmart

Bluetooth speaker

Bluetooth speaker

This deal is available to you with Walmart+ early access right now. If you're eyeing the deal and want to take advantage of it, you have to sign up for Walmart+ right now to get early access. Otherwise, the deal will go live officially later today. However, stocks may run out until then, so if you don't have a Walmart+ membership, you may want to consider it.The JBL Pulse 4 is available in two colors: black and white, and both color variants are currently discounted (and for now, in stock) at the retailer ahead of the big deals that will launch just in a couple of hours on Amazon and other retailers. Prime Day in October is almost here now, and Walmart is not slacking off with the deals.The JBL Pulse 4 can be yours for $119.99 right now instead of its regular price of $249.This greatoffers a 360-degree LED light show to transform your music-listening experience into a fancy nightclub adventure. To have even more fun time, you can give the JBL Pulse 4 a shake and it will sync your light show.Of course, the main duty of ais indeed the sound, no matter how fun a light show can be. And the JBL Pulse 4 delivers thanks to its JBL signature sound in every direction thanks to its 360-degree speaker array. You can also take advantage of the PartyBoost feature if you have a second PartyBoost-compatible speaker.