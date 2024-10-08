See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!
Party with style: Save $129 on the JBL Pulse 4 speaker with light show at Walmart

The JBL Pulse 4 on a white background with pink and blue light show on.
Looking for a great portable speaker for your next house party? Walmart has you covered with a very generous deal on the JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker with light show capabilities with Walmart+ early access. The device can now be yours with a $129 discount.

Get $129 off on the JBL Pulse 4 with light show now at Walmart

A great Walmart deal is available on the JBL Pulse 4 with light show. Enjoy a light show for a great party with this portable Bluetooth speaker which is now $129 off. Yep, that's more than half off - 52% off right now. Don't miss out!
$130 off (52%)
$119 99
$249 95
Buy at Walmart


This deal is available to you with Walmart+ early access right now. If you're eyeing the deal and want to take advantage of it, you have to sign up for Walmart+ right now to get early access. Otherwise, the deal will go live officially later today. However, stocks may run out until then, so if you don't have a Walmart+ membership, you may want to consider it.

The JBL Pulse 4 is available in two colors: black and white, and both color variants are currently discounted (and for now, in stock) at the retailer ahead of the big deals that will launch just in a couple of hours on Amazon and other retailers. Prime Day in October is almost here now, and Walmart is not slacking off with the deals.

The JBL Pulse 4 can be yours for $119.99 right now instead of its regular price of $249.

This great Bluetooth speaker offers a 360-degree LED light show to transform your music-listening experience into a fancy nightclub adventure. To have even more fun time, you can give the JBL Pulse 4 a shake and it will sync your light show.

Of course, the main duty of a Bluetooth speaker is indeed the sound, no matter how fun a light show can be. And the JBL Pulse 4 delivers thanks to its JBL signature sound in every direction thanks to its 360-degree speaker array. You can also take advantage of the PartyBoost feature if you have a second PartyBoost-compatible speaker.
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

