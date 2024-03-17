Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Overplay turns your videos into mobile video games even without any coding knowledge

A company called Overplay recently got the opportunity to find a Shark Tank investor willing to join others who have funded the company. The firm will turn your video into a game using AI. The process is simple. Record a video on your smartphone and then upload the video to the Overplay platform. Overplay then turns the video into a mobile game without any coding required. Yes, without knowing a lick of coding, you can create a mobile game to share with friends. You can even try games made by other Overplay users.

The Overplay app is already available on the iOS App Store for the iPhone and the Google Play Store for Android handsets. Co-founder Dan Projansky says, "With Overplay, content creators and brands can seamlessly create games from their videos and connect with their followers in ways never seen before." The other co-founder, Caroline Strzalka added, "This marks the beginning of a new era in digital content creation. The opportunities for the creative sector are endless."

With Overplay, a video I took of birds flying became a mobile game - Overplay turns your videos into mobile video games even without any coding knowledge
With Overplay, a video I took of birds flying became a mobile game

Over 1 million games have been played on Overplay and it has tallied more than 150,000 alpha app downloads. Perhaps it was not a surprise, but the Shark most well-versed in technology, Mark Cuban, was the only bidder for the company and agreed to invest $500,000 for 4% equity. Cuban will also get paid $500,000 for content creation and promotion.

Overplay will turn a video into a mobile game without any coding experience required - Overplay turns your videos into mobile video games even without any coding knowledge
Overplay will turn a video into a mobile game without any coding experience required

I installed the Overplay app and turned a video I took a few weeks ago of birds flying near my home into a video game. The goal of the game was to tap on the bird while in flight and points were awarded for each hit. And my coding knowledge is practically zilch.

While Overplay might turn those who passively watch videos into game players, we could see the platform used by advertisers to promote their brand and products by turning a simple video into a fun video game. This might be the best use of the platform since an addictive mobile game would be an easy way to keep a brand name in the minds of consumers.

