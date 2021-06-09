Biden reverses Trump's U.S. "death penalty" on TikTok and WeChat while investigations still linger
Because of their ownership by two Chinese firms, last year ex-President Donald Trump and his administration tried to ban popular short form video app TikTok and social media, messaging, and mobile payment app WeChat from operating in the U.S. In addition, Trump issued a series of Executive Orders that attempted to block these apps from being listed in U.S. app stores. The affected companies filed lawsuits which blocked the administration's plans.
The action taken by the president today does not put an end to an investigation of TikTok's Chinese based owner ByteDance by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Meanwhile, the Biden administration said that the original Executive Order signed by Trump was not carried out "in the soundest fashion," and that the new rules will examine privacy and security risks of apps located in certain countries (like China) by providing certain criteria that must be followed by apps from those countries that are available in the states. This prevents the U.S. from attempting to ban apps from specific regions without a legitimate reason for doing so.