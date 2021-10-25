20 years after the first iPod a giant prototype of it appears out of the blue

20 years after the first iPod a giant prototype of it appears out of the blue0
The pictures of the iPod prototype show a really interesting testing prototype of the device. An oversized enclosure with an early version of the Scroll Wheel and navigation buttons are all this prototype is about. It also has a cutout for the small screen that displays the iPod’s interface, which is located next to the Scroll Wheel, and not above it, as in the production version.
From the looks of it, this prototype was probably used for testing the software and the device's functionality during the development of the iconic audio device. A look inside the rather large prototype unit shows its insides are almost empty, with the motherboard, charging port, and headphone jack taking up only a small amount of the space.
The bulky-looking iPod prototype has identifying markers like the SPG Development sticker and Apple’s name, which implies the item is genuine. There is also a date marked on the internals of the device. According to the date the device was made about two months before the OG iPod’s public announcement. It is unclear how app developer Panic got a hold of the prototype.
The original iPod was introduced on October 23, 2001. It had 5GB of storage and 32MB of RAM. The storage was good for 1000 songs. A year later a 10GB variant was released. The iPod was available in only one color - White. It had a 2-inch monochrome screen with a 160x128 resolution. Battery life was up to 10 hours of playback from its 1,200mAh battery.