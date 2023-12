Optimized version of Twitter (X) for the Google Pixel Fold & Tablet rolling out widely

Pixel Fold

Twitter/X with letterboxing vs without

This update is currently available in the Play Store and may even trickle down to older versions of the app. This is a welcome improvement, especially considering Meta's Threads app still suffers from the letterboxing issue on larger Pixel devices.

Still, this new UI is far from perfect and Twitter/X could definitely do a lot better. Even Instagram, which famously held out as long as possible to roll out a tablet UI, has finally joined the fold lifestyle. Hopefully, X's developers continue to prioritize tablet optimization and roll out an even more seamless and enjoyable experience for users of large-screen Android devices in the future.

The social media giant has finally rolled out some optimizations for its X app on Google's Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet , ditching the black bars that plagued the experience for months. Although not a complete Tablet UI redesign, the small change does constitute a better viewing experience.Previously, launching the app on these devices resulted in a stretched interface confined within black boxes on the sides. This less-than-ideal solution was Google's answer to the issue of many Android apps not being optimized for large screens.However, as reported by 9to5Google , Twitter/X v10.18.0 brings much-needed relief. The app now utilizes the full width of the screen without stretching content, presenting it in a centralized and compact layout. This significantly improves the user experience on both theandWhile this change technically applies to all Android devices, it's most noticeable on Google's large-screen offerings. Unlike other manufacturers who force non-optimized apps into fullscreen mode, Google initially opted not to do that in order to encourage App Developers to add support in-app instead. This has since then changed with the introduction of aspect ratio per-app overrides with Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 — which is now present in the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop