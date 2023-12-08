Optimized version of Twitter (X) for the Google Pixel Fold & Tablet rolling out widely

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Twitter/X with letterboxing vs without









Still, this new UI is far from perfect and Twitter/X could definitely do a lot better. Even Instagram, which famously held out as long as possible to roll out a tablet UI, has finally joined the fold lifestyle. Hopefully, X's developers continue to prioritize tablet optimization and roll out an even more seamless and enjoyable experience for users of large-screen Android devices in the future.



This update is currently available in the Play Store and may even trickle down to older versions of the app. This is a welcome improvement, especially considering Meta's Threads app still suffers from the letterboxing issue on larger Pixel devices.