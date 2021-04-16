Leaked images of OPPO's next TWS, the Enco Buds, surface



Tipster Evan Blass leaked images today of the upcoming OPPO Enco Buds. Similar in design to the manufacturer's OPPO Enco W11, these TWS wearables get a boost to Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity from the previous model's use of Bluetooth 5.0. We should see the in-ear accessory meet the light of day by the end of this month.





Everybody seems to have "buds" these days which is great since everyone needs a friend. But seriously though, Blass points out that the Enco Buds will join a number of other similarly named TWS devices from other phone manufacturers such as the Samsung Galaxy Buds, Google Pixel Buds, and the OnePlus Buds.





OPPO said back in 2019 that it plans on coming to America. However, the company did say at the time that it needed to solidify its business in Europe first before invading the U.S. OPPO has been gaining momentum in the smartphone market thanks to the U.S. restrictions placed on Huawei.





