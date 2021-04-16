Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Accessories Wearables Oppo

Leaked images of OPPO's next TWS, the Enco Buds, surface

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 16, 2021, 2:29 PM
Leaked images of OPPO's next TWS, the Enco Buds, surface
Tipster Evan Blass leaked images today of the upcoming OPPO Enco Buds. Similar in design to the manufacturer's OPPO Enco W11, these TWS wearables get a boost to Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity from the previous model's use of Bluetooth 5.0. We should see the in-ear accessory meet the light of day by the end of this month.

Everybody seems to have "buds" these days which is great since everyone needs a friend. But seriously though, Blass points out that the Enco Buds will join a number of other similarly named TWS devices from other phone manufacturers such as the Samsung Galaxy Buds, Google Pixel Buds, and the OnePlus Buds.

OPPO said back in 2019 that it plans on coming to America. However, the company did say at the time that it needed to solidify its business in Europe first before invading the U.S. OPPO has been gaining momentum in the smartphone market thanks to the U.S. restrictions placed on Huawei.

As far as the TWS market is concerned, Apple dominates that market thanks to the AirPods and AirPods Pro. If you're in the market for a pair of earbuds, here are the models that we consider the best for running and working out.

