Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Oppo Watch 4 Pro takes real-time blood sugar vitals wrapped in premium steel body

Oppo
Oppo Watch 4 Pro takes real-time blood sugar vitals wrapped in premium steel body
Apart from the first clamshell foldable with triple camera setup, Oppo Find N3 Flip, the company unveiled its next Watch 4 Pro edition with a metal body like its predecessor, and numerous hardware and feature upgrades. 

Oppo Watch 4 Pro specs and design


Instead of aluminum alloy, however, the Oppo Watch 4 Pro is built out of swanky stainless steel, Tesla Cybertruck style, which added both to the weight, at 52g, and to the premium feel of the smartwatch.

The brushed steel and the curves of the watch exude a premium look indeed, but Oppo gave the crown cross cuts called knurling to tell it apart from the body both visually and sensually when touched without looking. 

The power-sipping 1.91-inch LTPO OLED panel has retained its gentle curve that follows the body's bend for comfier feel around the wrist. Besides ergonomics, Oppo has thought about skin reactions, too, and gave the Watch 4 Pro a ceramic bottom instead of continuing the stainless steel casing there.

The latest Snapdragon W5+ chipset for smartwatches is coupled with a BES 2700 processor for mundane tasks to save on the battery life from the largish 570 mAh unit. The battery will be good for 5 days of average usage, gloats Oppo - a feat unthinkable with the Apple Watch - or half that with heavy everyday usage. Oppo also now ships its newest Watch 4 Pro flagship with double the RAM amount of its predecessor, and 32GB of onboard storage.

Oppo Watch 4 Pro health and fitness features


Not only does the Watch 4 Pro look and feel beautiful, but its top-shelf sensor kit can measure health vitals as far out as blood sugar, vessel elasticity, or skin temperature in real time. This is in addition to the "regular" ECG and heart rate monitoring, arterial fibrillation, or sleep issue detection like snoring.


The Oppo Watch 4 Pro can run a quick 60-second exam that tracks all of these 7 vitals, but it remains to be seen how accurate the blood sugar monitoring will be without drawing blood and whether it will ever get FCC approval for activation in the US. Oppo simply says that "the above functions need to cooperate with the dynamic blood glucose meter and download the third-party application on the watch," so there might be some initial checklist to go through before the real-time blood sugar monitoring can be activated.


As for fitness tracking, the watch supports 100+ sports modes, including badminton or swimming as it is water-resistant up to 5ATM. The watch will also advise you on your posture while running.

Oppo Watch 4 Pro price and release date

Coming in two versions, depending on the body color and strap options, the Oppo Watch 4 Pro has two different price ranges, too. The Polar Night Black version with a rubber band starts from about $300 with the preorder deal, while the Dawn Brawn leather strap mated to a brushed metal body is  about $330. Both will be launched on September 8 and hopefully released globally later at a later date.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless