Oppo Watch 4 Pro takes real-time blood sugar vitals wrapped in premium steel body





Oppo Watch 4 Pro specs and design





Instead of aluminum alloy, however, the Oppo Watch 4 Pro is built out of swanky stainless steel, Tesla Cybertruck style, which added both to the weight, at 52g, and to the premium feel of the smartwatch.



The brushed steel and the curves of the watch exude a premium look indeed, but Oppo gave the crown cross cuts called knurling to tell it apart from the body both visually and sensually when touched without looking.





The power-sipping 1.91-inch LTPO OLED panel has retained its gentle curve that follows the body's bend for comfier feel around the wrist. Besides ergonomics, Oppo has thought about skin reactions, too, and gave the Watch 4 Pro a ceramic bottom instead of continuing the stainless steel casing there.





The latest Snapdragon W5+ chipset for smartwatches is coupled with a BES 2700 processor for mundane tasks to save on the battery life from the largish 570 mAh unit. The battery will be good for 5 days of average usage, gloats Oppo - a feat unthinkable with the Apple Watch - or half that with heavy everyday usage. Oppo also now ships its newest Watch 4 Pro flagship with double the RAM amount of its predecessor, and 32GB of onboard storage.





Oppo Watch 4 Pro health and fitness features





Not only does the Watch 4 Pro look and feel beautiful, but its top-shelf sensor kit can measure health vitals as far out as blood sugar, vessel elasticity, or skin temperature in real time. This is in addition to the "regular" ECG and heart rate monitoring, arterial fibrillation, or sleep issue detection like snoring.









The Oppo Watch 4 Pro can run a quick 60-second exam that tracks all of these 7 vitals, but it remains to be seen how accurate the blood sugar monitoring will be without drawing blood and whether it will ever get FCC approval for activation in the US. Oppo simply says that "the above functions need to cooperate with the dynamic blood glucose meter and download the third-party application on the watch," so there might be some initial checklist to go through before the real-time blood sugar monitoring can be activated.









As for fitness tracking, the watch supports 100+ sports modes, including badminton or swimming as it is water-resistant up to 5ATM. The watch will also advise you on your posture while running.





Oppo Watch 4 Pro price and release date





Coming in two versions, depending on the body color and strap options, the Oppo Watch 4 Pro has two different price ranges, too. The Polar Night Black version with a rubber band starts from about $300 with the preorder deal, while the Dawn Brawn leather strap mated to a brushed metal body is about $330. Both will be launched on September 8 and hopefully released globally later at a later date.