Oppo Find N3 Flip one-ups Z Flip 5 with monster triple camera and Hasselblad portraits





Oppo Find N3 Flip design and displays









Coming in Moonlight Muse, Mist Rose, and Mirror Night colors, the Find N3 Flip features a Seiko cone hinge that allows it to close without a gap and fulfil the foldable phone promise of a compact handset when it is to be tucked in shallow jeans pockets, yet allowing for a larger screen when unfurled. The hinge is tested to withstand at least 600,000 open-and-close motions, and is rated to perform in freezing or extremely hot conditions, too!





Oppo has placed its Alert Slider and fingerprint sensor on the side of the N3 Flip that can serve the volume functions with a finger slide. The phone with foldable 6.8-inch display sports a 3.2-inch cover screen in portrait format that sits next to a giant tri-camera cluster that brings pro photography to the clamshell loving masses.





The main screen can go up to 1600 nits of peak brightness when outside, and also sports dynamic 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, as well as multiple color and contrast levels to make its wide color gamut look best depending on the lighting conditions around.





Oppo Find N3 Flip specs and Hasselblad camera





This time around, the Find N3 Flip is powered by the latest Dimensity 9200 chipset which brings 3.05 GHz top speeds and plethora of modern connectivity options like the latest Wi-fi 7. It also comes with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, both upgrades from the memory specs of its predecessor. The 4,300 mAh dual battery and fast 44W charging are carried over.





The biggest upgrade push of Oppo with the new Find N3 Flip, however, are the camera specs. Besides a big 50MP main sensor with all the bells and whistles, Oppo upgraded the ultrawide camera to a 48MP sensor capable of macro shots from less than two inches distance, but it also added a 32MP telephoto camera with optical zoom abilities, a rare clamshell treat.









The addition of the optical zoom camera intends to bring to Oppo's clamshell foldables what it already brought this year to its flagship phones like Find X6 series, namely algorithms and tuning from the storied Hasselblad camera brand. The main purpose of the new telephoto camera is to churn out excellent Hasselblad portraits with the typical bokeh of the brand. Since the big cover screen can now be used as a viewfinder, selfies with the Find N3 Flip can really separate the phone from the pack.





Oppo Find N3 Flip price and release date





The Oppo Find N3 Flip can be preordered right now with prices starting from the equivalent of about $900 for the 12GB/256GB base version. Oppo will be launching the Find N3 Flip for the global market in September, so stay tuned for the pricing and release markets.