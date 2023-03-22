Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Switching phones will be easier after three big name Android manufacturers create alliance

Unless you're switching from one Pixel model to another, or switching to another Android phone made by the same manufacturer, there is no guarantee that your third-party app data will survive the transfer from one Android phone to another if they are made by different companies. Sure, your Google account and associated data will probably go with you from your old Android handset to your new Android phone, but it is not a certainty that your third-party app data follows suit.

But there is an alliance being formed between Chinese Android manufacturers Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi that will make switching phones between these brands easier since third-party app data will go along for the ride. We should point out that Oppo and Vivo are both owned by China's BBK Electronics which is the same firm that owns the OnePlus and Realme phone brands.

A message posted on the Chinese social media site Weibo yesterday, translated using the Google Translate app, says, "In order to bring users a better replacement experience, Xiaomi has reached cooperation with Vivo and Oppo. In addition to system data such as photos and contacts, Xiaomi has newly added support for migrating third-party application data from Vivo and Oppo phones, so you don't have to worry about your chat records when switching phones."

Per AndroidPolice, the migration tool that Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi will use on their phones will support third-party app data transfer allowing you to switch between Android phones made by these manufacturers without having to set up all of your third-party apps again. There is a major caveat; the migration tool will be available only on phones produced for Chinese consumers and not those made for the international market.

Back in 2020, the same three Android manufacturers came up with a unified file-sharing solution allowing users with phones made by these three firms to share files. Huawei later joined the three to create the Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA which allows developers to simultaneously upload apps to Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo's app stores.

It isn't clear whether Google will  get inspired by this move and allow third-party app data to be transferred between all Android models.

