The nice OPPO Reno8 Lite mid-ranger is now £119 more budget-friendly on Amazon UK

OPPO Reno8 Lite: Now £119 OFF on Amazon UK! Get the OPPO Reno8 Lite from Amazon UK and save £119 in the process. The phone has decent performance and is a good bargain. £119 off (37%) Buy at Amazon

The OPPO Reno8 Lite is 5G capable, which means you will have faster data speeds. Furthermore, it sports a solid mid-range Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. So daily tasks like browsing your socials and streaming videos should be a breeze for this phone. It should also be able to run heavy games like Asphalt 9 without issues, but they won't be at their highest graphical settings. There is also a dedicated slot for a memory card on board, which means you can expand the built-in 128GB storage in case you need more space for your photos.Speaking of photos, the OPPO Reno8 Lite sports a 64 MP main camera and a 16 MP selfie snapper. Both sensors can shoot videos in up to 1080p at 30fps. Of course, since this is a budget-friendly device, you should not expect to take incredibly stunning photos. That said, the pictures and recorded videos are pretty decent-looking.On the battery front, you will find a 4500 mAh cell, which should be able to get you through even a more intense day without the need to charge. The phone also packs 33W wired charging, which should be able to fill the tank in just 63 minutes.In short, the OPPO Reno8 Lite is one awesome budget-friendly phone that will get you covered on everything you need. Yes, it doesn't excel in anything, but what budget phone does, right? And now this nice handset can be yours for less. So get one at a discounted price from Amazon UK while you can.