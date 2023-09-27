The nice OPPO Reno8 Lite mid-ranger is now £119 more budget-friendly on Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We love high-end phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple's latest and greatest iPhone 15 Pro Max, but these phones are more for people who can take full advantage of the amount of firepower these smartphones offer. And it doesn't make sense to shell out so much cash on a new phone if you intend to use it only for scrolling through your Instagram and watching reels.
Amazon UK is currently selling the OPPO Reno8 Lite in Rainbow color for 37% OFF its price, which means you will save £119 if you take advantage of this deal.
The OPPO Reno8 Lite is 5G capable, which means you will have faster data speeds. Furthermore, it sports a solid mid-range Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. So daily tasks like browsing your socials and streaming videos should be a breeze for this phone. It should also be able to run heavy games like Asphalt 9 without issues, but they won't be at their highest graphical settings. There is also a dedicated slot for a memory card on board, which means you can expand the built-in 128GB storage in case you need more space for your photos.
Speaking of photos, the OPPO Reno8 Lite sports a 64 MP main camera and a 16 MP selfie snapper. Both sensors can shoot videos in up to 1080p at 30fps. Of course, since this is a budget-friendly device, you should not expect to take incredibly stunning photos. That said, the pictures and recorded videos are pretty decent-looking.
On the battery front, you will find a 4500 mAh cell, which should be able to get you through even a more intense day without the need to charge. The phone also packs 33W wired charging, which should be able to fill the tank in just 63 minutes.
In short, the OPPO Reno8 Lite is one awesome budget-friendly phone that will get you covered on everything you need. Yes, it doesn't excel in anything, but what budget phone does, right? And now this nice handset can be yours for less. So get one at a discounted price from Amazon UK while you can.
