Oppo Reno11 flagships tipped to go global in January

Launched in China back in November, Oppo’s latest flagships, Reno11 and Reno11 Pro are finally getting a global release date. Although they are definitely not the most powerful flagships launched in 2023, both Reno11 and Reno11 Pro could make as decent daily drivers if priced correctly.

If you’re interested in these “mid-range” flagships and don’t live in China, we have good news. According to reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal, the Oppo Reno11 series is expected to make its debut in India and global markets on January 11.

To add evidence to the rumor, Oppo’s Malaysian website mentions the same date when it comes to Reno11 and Reno11 Pro sales. No word on the price yet, but the Chinese versions sell for $350 and $490, respectively.

As far as specs go, it’s unlikely that Oppo will change anything in comparison with the Chinese models. However, according to Agarwal, the Reno11 could be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080, whereas the Chinese model is equipped with a slightly better Dimensity 8200 chipset.

On the other hand, the Reno11 Pro is could pack either the same Dimensity 8200 chipset or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Other highlights of the phones include 32-megapixel telephoto cameras, ColorOS 14 (based on Android 14), and massive batteries that support 67W and 80W charging speeds.
