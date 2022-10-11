MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1080 chipset makes 200MP camera phones more affordable
Although MediaTek claims that the newly revealed Dimensity 1080 is the sequel of the last year Dimensity 920 chipset, the Taiwanese company did launch another SoC (system-on-chip) this year, Dimensity 930. The reason may lie in the fact that the Dimensity 930 was downgraded in a few key areas such as the CPU power, in order to offer batter battery life.
First off, the Dimensity 1080 has an upgraded octa-core CPU with two Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores operating at up to 2.6GHz, paired with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU, for faster performance while gaming, streaming or browsing.
The Dimensity 1080 also features some gaming-related features too, such as HyperEngine 3.0 that promises speedy performance, as well as integrated AI processing unit 3.0 for optimal power efficiency. As far as connectivity goes, gamers will be happy to know that Dimensity 1080 comes with support for sub-6GHz 5G networks and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for smooth gaming while on the move.
According to MediaTek, the first smartphones powered by the Dimensity 1080 chipset will be available in the market by Q4 2022. However, no brands that would launch these phones have been named. However, based on past history, it’s likely that brands like Realme, Oppo and Vivo will be among the first to pack MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1080 chipset into their products.
Regardless, the new Dimensity 1080 is more powerful than both chipsets mentioned earlier, and while it does share similar specs with the other two, it’s a consistent upgrade that will certainly make phones powered by it more appealing.
Just like the Dimensity 920, this features a 6nm design and supports 5G networks. More importantly, the Dimensity 1080 features support for a 200MP camera and MediaTek’s Imagiq image signal processor (ISP), allowing users to capture high-quality photos and videos. Additionally, the chipset includes HDR video recording support to process up to 4K resolution.
MediaTek Dimensity 1080 specs
