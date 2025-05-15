Oppo’s new rugged phone comes with an unannounced chipset

Oppo Reno 14 | Image credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 14 Pro | Image credit: Oppo

Recommended Stories

Oppo Reno 14

12/256 GB – CNY 2,800 ($390 / €345)

16/256 GB – CNY 3,000 ($415 / €370)

12/512 GB – CNY 3,100 ($430 / €385)

16/512 GB – CNY 3,300 ($455 / €410)

16GB / 1 TB – CNY 3,800 ($525 / €470)

Oppo Reno 14 Pro

12/256 GB – CNY 3,500 ($485 / €435)

12/512 GB – CNY 3,800 ($525 / €470)

16/512 GB – CNY 4,000 ($555 / €495)

16GB / 1 TB – CNY 4,500 ($625 / €555)

Another difference between the two phones is the battery. The Reno 14 Pro packs a large 6,200 mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds, while the vanilla model has a slightly smaller 6,000 mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.The Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro feature IP68/IP69 certifications and can even be used to capture photos and videos underwater. Multiple storage options are now available for pre-order in China, and the prices are just a tad higher than the Reno 13 series.The Reno 14 series is expected to land in China on May 23, but Oppo is likely to make them available globally in just a few months from now. It remains to be seen if the global models will be similar specs-wise and how much more expensive they will be.