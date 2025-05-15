Oppo’s new rugged phone comes with an unannounced chipset
Oppo Reno 14 Pro is the world's first smartphone to use MediaTek's unannounced DImensity 8450 chipset.
Oppo Reno 14 | Image credit: OppoOppo has just introduced its new rugged phones, the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro. Both these phones look very solid on paper, and they aren’t much more expensive than the previous Reno 13 lineup.
The most powerful of the two mid-range phones, the Reno 14 Pro, is equipped with a Dimensity 8450 CPU, a new chipset that MediaTek hasn’t yet announced. It’s the sequel to Dimensity 8350, which powers both the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro.
In fact, the newly introduced Reno 14 uses the same Dimensity 8350 chipset as the Reno 13 series, which is a bit odd considering that Oppo made it slightly more expensive.
The Reno 14 Pro is that it’s the world’s first smartphone powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8450 chipset. Interestingly enough, the Reno 13 series phones were the first in the world to pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 processor.
Besides that, Oppo has upgraded the camera system a little bit in comparison with the Reno 13 series. The Reno 14 Pro comes with three 50-megapixel cameras (main, periscope telephoto and ultra-wide), while the vanilla Reno 14 has two 50-megapixel cameras (main and periscope telephoto) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.
The Reno 14 phones come with large 50-megapixel front-facing cameras for state-of-the-art selfies. Both the main and front cameras can be used to capture 4K videos at 60 fps.
As far as the display goes, the Reno 14 sports a 6.59-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and Crystal Shield Glass protection. On the other hand, the Reno 14 Pro has a bigger 6.83-inch display with 1272p+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and the same type of glass protection.
Oppo Reno 14 Pro | Image credit: Oppo
Another difference between the two phones is the battery. The Reno 14 Pro packs a large 6,200 mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds, while the vanilla model has a slightly smaller 6,000 mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.
The Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro feature IP68/IP69 certifications and can even be used to capture photos and videos underwater. Multiple storage options are now available for pre-order in China, and the prices are just a tad higher than the Reno 13 series.
- 12/256 GB – CNY 2,800 ($390 / €345)
- 16/256 GB – CNY 3,000 ($415 / €370)
- 12/512 GB – CNY 3,100 ($430 / €385)
- 16/512 GB – CNY 3,300 ($455 / €410)
- 16GB / 1 TB – CNY 3,800 ($525 / €470)
Oppo Reno 14 Pro
- 12/256 GB – CNY 3,500 ($485 / €435)
- 12/512 GB – CNY 3,800 ($525 / €470)
- 16/512 GB – CNY 4,000 ($555 / €495)
- 16GB / 1 TB – CNY 4,500 ($625 / €555)
The Reno 14 series is expected to land in China on May 23, but Oppo is likely to make them available globally in just a few months from now. It remains to be seen if the global models will be similar specs-wise and how much more expensive they will be.
Things that are NOT allowed: