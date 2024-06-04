Oppo’s 2025 flagship tipped to feature quad 50MP camera configuration

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Oppo, just like most handset makers, is already working on its lineup for 2025. Although we’re more than six months away from the beginning of the next year, the first details about Oppo’s first 2025 flagship have already surfaced.

The unannounced Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumored to arrive in the first quarter of 2025. It’s a slightly improved version of the Find X8, another Oppo flagship that’s expected to drop sometime in October.

According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station (via GizmoChina), the Ultra version of the Find X8 will retain the quad 50-megapixel camera. The setup will include four 50-megapixel sensors, which consists of dual periscope telephoto cameras.

It looks like this camera configuration worked well for Oppo in the previous models, so the Chinese company plans to add it to future flagships, the Find X8 and Find X8 Ultra being two of them.

In addition to suggesting that the Find X8 Ultra flagship will pack quad 50-megapixel cameras, DGS also claims that none of the four cameras features Sony’s IMX858 sensor, which is part of the Find X7 Ultra’s camera setup.

Oppo will initially launch the Find X8 Ultra in China, and it’s unclear if/when the flagship will be released in other countries.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

