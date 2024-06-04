Oppo’s 2025 flagship tipped to feature quad 50MP camera configuration
Oppo, just like most handset makers, is already working on its lineup for 2025. Although we’re more than six months away from the beginning of the next year, the first details about Oppo’s first 2025 flagship have already surfaced.
The unannounced Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumored to arrive in the first quarter of 2025. It’s a slightly improved version of the Find X8, another Oppo flagship that’s expected to drop sometime in October.
It looks like this camera configuration worked well for Oppo in the previous models, so the Chinese company plans to add it to future flagships, the Find X8 and Find X8 Ultra being two of them.
Oppo will initially launch the Find X8 Ultra in China, and it’s unclear if/when the flagship will be released in other countries.
According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station (via GizmoChina), the Ultra version of the Find X8 will retain the quad 50-megapixel camera. The setup will include four 50-megapixel sensors, which consists of dual periscope telephoto cameras.
In addition to suggesting that the Find X8 Ultra flagship will pack quad 50-megapixel cameras, DGS also claims that none of the four cameras features Sony’s IMX858 sensor, which is part of the Find X7 Ultra’s camera setup.
