Oppo Find X8 spotted in live images one month ahead of launch

By
0comments
Oppo
Oppo Find X8
Alleged Oppo Find X8 | Images credit: Digital Chat Station
Oppo’s Find X8 flagship is supposed to be one of the first smartphones on the market to be powered by MediaTek’s unannounced Dimensity 9400 chipset. The handset is expected to be introduced in China sometime in October, but it’s yet unclear when exactly it will be available for purchase and how much it will cost.

What we do know is what the phone looks like. The first real-life images showing the Oppo Find X8 have just been posted on Weibo, China’s version of Facebook, by reputable leaker Digital Chat Station (via PlayfulDroid).

The bad news is all three photos show the phone enclosed in a protective case, so there’s little to be said about the phone’s actual front design. Besides that, the back side of the device isn’t actually shown in the images at all.

According to DCS, the upcoming Oppo Find X8 will run on the company’s ColorOS 15 and will feature an enhanced version of Xiao Bu, Oppo’s AI assistant, which will include support for vertical page flipping.

Although in terms of UI design there don’t seem to be too many changes, the rumor has it that Oppo has decided to update the notifications system to a centered Dynamic Island-like design. The rest of the icons seem to remain unchanged for the most part, at least according to DCS.

Previous reports claim that the unannounced Oppo Find X8 boasts a large 6.5-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the phone is expected to feature an optical, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a large 5,600 mAh battery with 80W-100W wired charging support (wireless charging support is in the cards too).

Other rumored highlights of Oppo’s flagship include a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The Find X8 is said to come in three colors: black, blue, and white.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

