The Oppo Find X6 may be the next phone with a 1-inch camera sensor

The Oppo Find X6 may be the next phone with a 1-inch camera sensor
That’s the Oppo Find N2 on the cover image, for illustrative purposes.

Okay, so Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event is the talk of the town. We’re all excited to see the next series of Galaxy S23 flagships, but other upcoming phones exist too. And it’s always noteworthy when said phones are rumored to have 1” sensors to juxtapose the Galaxy S23’s approach to phone cameras.

This very interesting post found its way on Weibo (translated source), and according to the leaker, the Oppo Find X6 is coming. Scratch that, actually there's three of them coming and at least one has been listed in this post as having a 1” sensor.

Now, hold your horses for just one moment. Before we move on to the phones themselves, let’s take a look at what makes 1” sensors so special. While the name does not represent the actual physical size, 1"-type sensors are the largest ever put in a phone. A larger sensor is capable of gathering more light and information when getting snaps, so it technically doesn’t need to rely on computational photography as much.

So TL;DR: Larger sensor = sharper, more detailed photo.


Okay, so back to the Oppo Find X6 series of phones. Allegedly, some time in February, the phones are to become officialized. The series will consist of a base phone, and then two pro smartphones.

Here’s the primary differences between the models:

Oppo Find X6Oppo Find X6 ProHigh-end Oppo Find X6 Pro
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1MediaTek Dimensity 9200Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
6.74" display with a 120Hz refresh rate6.82" display with a 120Hz refresh rate6.82" display with a 120Hz refresh rate
LPDDR RAMLPDDR RAMLPDDR RAM
UFS 3.1 StorageUFS 3.1 StorageUFS 3.1 Storage
32MP selfie snapper32MP selfie snapper32MP selfie snapper
50MP main, 50MP telephoto, 50MP ultrawideA triple camera setup: 50MP + 50MP + 50MPA triple camera setup: 50MP main with a 1” sensor, then 50MP + 50MP
3D Time of Flight sensor (helps the camera figure out how far the subject is)3D Time of Flight sensor (helps the camera figure out how far the subject is)3D Time of Flight sensor (helps the camera figure out how far the subject is)
13-channel color sensor (helps detection of accurate colors)13-channel color sensor (helps detection of accurate colors)13-channel color sensor (helps detection of accurate colors)
4,800mAh battery5,000mAh battery5,000mAh battery
80W fast charging100W fast charging100W fast charging
30W wireless charging50W wireless charging50W wireless charging

So, at first glance, all of the phones have the same triple 50MP camera array, right? Right. But the sensors may be different across the models. As such, the 50MP main sensor of the bigger Pro version is listed to be equipped with Sony’s 1” IMX989. This may make The Oppo Find X6 Pro-Pro a serious contender for 2023’s best camera phones, but let’s wait until it comes out first.

Other than that, beyond obvious differences like unit size and battery capacity, all three versions will allegedly have different processors. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 makes sense for the base model, as that is still an admirably performing processor, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 makes total sense for the high-tier phone. But what about the middle Pro variant equipped with the Dimensity 9200 SoC? Well, it's a relatively new chip, from November 2022, and while we aren’t seeing it in many western phones, it's still a solid piece of silicon.

In review: final photo quality is dependent on numerous things. It’s not just MP count or sensor size, it’s also lens quality, how much your hands are shaking and is there enough light where you are at to begin with. Right now, it feels like we’re seeing different manufacturers race to prove that either technology is superior, while personally, we just can’t wait for computational photography to meet large image sensors.
