The Oppo Find X6 may be the next phone with a 1-inch camera sensor



That’s the Oppo Find N2 on the cover image, for illustrative purposes.









Okay, so back to the Oppo Find X6 series of phones. Allegedly, some time in February, the phones are to become officialized. The series will consist of a base phone, and then two pro smartphones.



Here’s the primary differences between the models:













Other than that, beyond obvious differences like unit size and battery capacity, all three versions will allegedly have different processors. The



So, at first glance, all of the phones have the same triple 50MP camera array, right? Right. But the sensors may be different across the models. As such, the 50MP main sensor of the bigger Pro version is listed to be equipped with Sony's 1" IMX989. This may make The Oppo Find X6 Pro-Pro a serious contender for 2023's best camera phones , but let's wait until it comes out first.Other than that, beyond obvious differences like unit size and battery capacity, all three versions will allegedly have different processors. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 makes sense for the base model, as that is still an admirably performing processor, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 makes total sense for the high-tier phone. But what about the middle Pro variant equipped with the Dimensity 9200 SoC? Well, it's a relatively new chip, from November 2022, and while we aren't seeing it in many western phones, it's still a solid piece of silicon.In review: final photo quality is dependent on numerous things. It's not just MP count or sensor size, it's also lens quality, how much your hands are shaking and is there enough light where you are at to begin with. Right now, it feels like we're seeing different manufacturers race to prove that either technology is superior, while personally, we just can't wait for computational photography to meet large image sensors.