Oppo's next flagship, the Find X5 Pro, may come with a Hasselblad-powered camera system

Oppo's next flagship, the Find X5 Pro, may come with a Hasselblad-powered camera system1
Oppo Find X5 Pro will reportedly come with a Hasselblad camera, flagship specs
According to multiple leaks, Oppo's next flagship and the successor to last year's Find X3 Pro will be called the Find X5 Pro. Its specs seem quite in line with the recently released (in China) OnePlus 10 Pro (OnePlus, as many of you may know, is now a sub-brand of Oppo).
Now, alleged real-world photos of the phone have appeared online, and these corroborate earlier published renders of the phone by OnLeaks.
#OPPO Find X5 Pro— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 17, 2022
- Snapdragon 8 Gen1
- 2K 120HZ refresh rate LTPO 2.0 display
- 50MP IMX766 OIS + 50MP IMX766 + 13MP S5K3M5
- 5000mAh battery
80 watt wired charging
50 watt wireless charging
Actual Source:https://t.co/IGsScfYEsNpic.twitter.com/TTCaVuVbWZ
As you can see on the images above, the phone is in white (of course, other color variants will likely be available as well), and it features a Hasselblad branding just like OnePlus does. An image of the phone's menu shows it will come with the latest and greatest processor by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This is again in line with the OnePlus 10 Pro's specs.
Other specs of the phone that have been appearing in Chinese social media channels include a 120HZ refresh rate LTPO 2.0 display and a 5,000mAh battery cell which supports up to 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Additionally, the phone could come with a 50MP IMX766 main sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a secondary camera with a 50MP IMX766 sensor, and a 13MP camera to complement it.
Oppo Find X5 Pro and Hasselblad should take image taking to the next level
It seems that the Oppo Find X5 Pro's camera system will also be developed in a partnership with Hasselblad. This means you should expect true-to-life colors of photos, natural-looking skin colors (of course, that is judging by OnePlus' partnership with the company). Additionally, the camera should be able to deliver very detailed, clean, and precise photos. When we know more, we'll make sure to inform you, so stay tuned!