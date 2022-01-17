Oppo's next flagship, the Find X5 Pro, may come with a Hasselblad-powered camera system

Oppo Find X5 Pro will reportedly come with a Hasselblad camera, flagship specs

#OPPO Find X5 Pro



- Snapdragon 8 Gen1

- 2K 120HZ refresh rate LTPO 2.0 display

- 50MP IMX766 OIS + 50MP IMX766 + 13MP S5K3M5

- 5000mAh battery

80 watt wired charging

50 watt wireless charging



Actual Source:https://t.co/IGsScfYEsNpic.twitter.com/TTCaVuVbWZ — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 17, 2022









The phone will also have Oppo's own new chip, the MariSilicon X. This is basically a Neural Processing Unit (or an NPU) which is used for image processing, and it was announced towards the end of 2021, at the same time that Oppo announced its Air Glass AR device.







Oppo Find X5 Pro and Hasselblad should take image taking to the next level

The Hasselblad camera will most likely provide great quality photos, while the camera itself should come with many interesting features for those of you who are interested in photography. OnePlus announced its own partnership with Hasselblad last year and provided OnePlus phones with the unique possibility to partner with an industry-leading company with deep photographic expertise.



