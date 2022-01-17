Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Oppo

Oppo's next flagship, the Find X5 Pro, may come with a Hasselblad-powered camera system

Iskra Petrova
By
1
Oppo's next flagship, the Find X5 Pro, might come with a Hasselblad-powered camera system
Leakers are on it again, this time, leaks are giving us details on what to expect from Oppo's next flagship phone, reports The Verge. The phone is expected to be called Oppo Find X5 Pro. Images of the phone show a familiar Hasselband branding on its back, which reminds us of OnePlus and its Hasselblad branding, and key specs show it will indeed be a beast of a phone.

Oppo Find X5 Pro will reportedly come with a Hasselblad camera, flagship specs


According to multiple leaks, Oppo's next flagship and the successor to last year's Find X3 Pro will be called the Find X5 Pro. Its specs seem quite in line with the recently released (in China) OnePlus 10 Pro (OnePlus, as many of you may know, is now a sub-brand of Oppo).

The phone's predecessor, the Find X3 Pro, wasn't sold in the US, but it was available in Europe after its release in China, so we might expect a similar situation to unfold with the Find X5 Pro as well.

Now, alleged real-world photos of the phone have appeared online, and these corroborate earlier published renders of the phone by OnLeaks.


The same images were also shared by reputable leaker @DuanRui.

These images (and the renders that were released earlier) showcase a phone with a camera bump that flows into the rest of the back panel in a design quite similar to the Find X3 Pro. However, there is one difference: the camera configuration is changed for the Find X5 Pro, and it seems the phone won't have its predecessor "microscope" camera.

As you can see on the images above, the phone is in white (of course, other color variants will likely be available as well), and it features a Hasselblad branding just like OnePlus does. An image of the phone's menu shows it will come with the latest and greatest processor by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This is again in line with the OnePlus 10 Pro's specs.

The phone will also have Oppo's own new chip, the MariSilicon X. This is basically a Neural Processing Unit (or an NPU) which is used for image processing, and it was announced towards the end of 2021, at the same time that Oppo announced its Air Glass AR device.


Other specs of the phone that have been appearing in Chinese social media channels include a 120HZ refresh rate LTPO 2.0 display and a 5,000mAh battery cell which supports up to 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Additionally, the phone could come with a 50MP IMX766 main sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a secondary camera with a 50MP IMX766 sensor, and a 13MP camera to complement it.

As for the announcement of the upcoming flagship by Oppo, there is not a release or announcement date leaked as of yet. However, Oppo usually announces its flagship phones in March (at least the last couple of years), so we might be seeing more from this phone soon.

Oppo Find X5 Pro and Hasselblad should take image taking to the next level


The Hasselblad camera will most likely provide great quality photos, while the camera itself should come with many interesting features for those of you who are interested in photography. OnePlus announced its own partnership with Hasselblad last year and provided OnePlus phones with the unique possibility to partner with an industry-leading company with deep photographic expertise.

It seems that the Oppo Find X5 Pro's camera system will also be developed in a partnership with Hasselblad. This means you should expect true-to-life colors of photos, natural-looking skin colors (of course, that is judging by OnePlus' partnership with the company). Additionally, the camera should be able to deliver very detailed, clean, and precise photos. When we know more, we'll make sure to inform you, so stay tuned!

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Galaxy S22 series with Exynos chipset starting to pop up at European retailers
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Galaxy S22 series with Exynos chipset starting to pop up at European retailers
More car brands with support for Apple’s CarKey feature might show this year
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
More car brands with support for Apple’s CarKey feature might show this year
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 5G is more affordable than ever before (refurbished)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 5G is more affordable than ever before (refurbished)
-$320
Apple considered a battery-powered HomePod at one point
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple considered a battery-powered HomePod at one point
Apple AR headset: you might have to pay over $2,000 if you want to buy it (when it is released)
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple AR headset: you might have to pay over $2,000 if you want to buy it (when it is released)
Verizon is delivering an incredibly early Android 12 update to the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon is delivering an incredibly early Android 12 update to the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless