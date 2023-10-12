The OPPO Find N3 (a.k.a OnePlus Open) gets its official announcement date
The OPPO Find N3, which is technically the same phone as the long-rumored and teased OnePlus Open (OnePlus' first foldable phone) now has an official global announcement date. The OPPO Find N3 is set to be unveiled on October 19.
OnePlus has been teasing its Z Fold 5 competitor for quite some time now, but without giving us an official release date. Previously, OPPO and OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus Open and the OPPO Find N3 are essentially the same phone but come with different marketing names for different regions. And now the OPPO Find N3 has now gotten its official release date.
We expect an array of impressive features for the foldable. It is rumored to feature the highest pixel density of any foldable display on the market, which means a clear and sharp display, even when folded.
It will reportedly have a more compact hinge and will be lighter and more durable. As for the chip, we expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, complemented by 16 gigs of RAM and up to 1 TB storage. The phone is expected to come with a triple-camera setup with a 48MP main camera.
OPPO Find N3 gets official announcement date
Introducing not one, but two game-changing foldables.— OPPO (@oppo) October 12, 2023
Tune into the #OPPOFindN3Series Global Launch and witness the future unfold.
https://t.co/Fwkyuf02Ompic.twitter.com/G8xFYaqEeZ
The OPPO Find N3 is expected to be available in China, while the phone will be known as the OnePlus Open in the U.S. On October 19, the company will also unveil a second foldable phone, probably meaning we'll know about the global availability of the Oppo Find N3 Flip, which is currently exclusive to China.
It is unclear whether OnePlus will also announce the OnePlus Open on the same day, but it's highly likely given the fact we're talking about the same phone. OPPO's event is going to be held in Singapore, scheduled to start at 14:30 (GMT+8 time zone, which means around 2:30 AM ET).
