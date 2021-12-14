Oppo's smart Air Glass eyewear unveiled with a tiny projector, navigation and translation features

Oppo's smart Air Glass eyewear unveiled with a tiny projector, navigation and translation features1
Oppo isn't waiting for the Apple AR/VR Glasses or whatever Facebook's parent Meta is cooking in the smart eyewear field, but just announced the Air Glass, a smart aR (for "assisted reality") wearable that has a tiny projector on the side to show you navigation routes or direct person-to-person translation captions as you speak.
Oppo Air Glass specs and features
Oppo Air Glass offers "four intuitive methods of interaction - touch, voice, hand gestures, and head movements," with which you can navigate not only the smart eyewear's features directly, but also link it to a smartwatch or phone. Powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform chipset, the Oppo Air Glass specs also include tailored optical diffraction waveguide that offers 16-level or 256-level grayscale display modes with up to 1400 nits brightness for superior outdoor visibility.
Oppo's Air Glass augmented reality device will be launched with Chinese-English translation option first, but more language pairs will be added as the free SDK develops. The eyewear will be available in black or white colors for a Q1 2022 release in the home turf at launch, for a price that has yet to be detailed.