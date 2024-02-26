Oppo’s plan on perfecting photos and videos with AI: just embrace HVS (that’s not VHS!)
As of December 31, 2023, OPPO has filed over 3,160 global patents related to AI. That might sound like a lot, and 3,160 is a pretty hefty number – but if you want to stay in the AI craze race, you better be prepared to work hard.
Oppo, unlike Apple, is rejecting the idea of lagging behind Samsung and Google in the AI race, and has a thing or two to show off.
Oppo’s AI tools and platforms that we’re about to present are set to deal with something very annoying – blurred photos and videos.
Enter the AI Motion technology.
Right off the bat: VHS was the closest thing to magic that 80s and 90s kids around the world had in their living rooms – a black plastic furnace, roughly the size of a laptop (but way thicker), that played movies (they also came in the form of a black plastic brick). Ah, those pre-Netflix dark-ages of home entertainment!
Of course, mobile technology has come a long way, and smartphone cameras can’t be accused of offering the same VHS picture problems in 2024, but they’re far from perfect.
In order to get them a step closer to perfection, Oppo in collaboration with AlpsenTek and Qualcomm, unveiled AI Motion technology at MWC to advance smartphone imaging capabilities, addressing the challenge of capturing clear images of fast-moving objects.
AI Motion employs Event-based Vision Sensing (EVS) and Hybrid Vision Sensing (HVS) technologies, enabling high-resolution, motion-blur-free photography and videography.
Also, there’s support for high frame rate video interpolation, taking slow-motion videography to the new level. Unlike conventional constant time interval interpolation, the Slow Motion feature is realized by capturing motion information that can be used to recover movement trajectories more accurately, resulting in 960fps or higher slow motion video at a theoretical 2K/4K resolution.
The brand that gave to the world the Oppo Find N3 (a.k.a. the OnePlus Open, a.k.a. a favorite of ours and probably the best foldable phone of 2023) is present at MWC and while they sure do present new devices, Oppo also shared some AI-related tools and platforms to further enhance the hardware they sell.
As Oppo says:
A major gap we have identified in today’s smartphone imaging capabilities is the ability to capture objects in rapid motion with sufficient clarity. Based on our expertise and insights in imaging technologies, we have been trying to find a way to solve this problem, resulting in a new set of AI Motion features
What’s EVS? What’s HVS? (Also, if you’re a juvenile: what’s VHS?)
My rant is not totally off the subject, as anyone who had the honor of dealing with a VHS knows how questionable the picture quality could get. VHS tapes were prone to wear and tear, and much more: tracking errors, snowy picture patterns, color bleeding, ghosting, jitter, wrinkles, and more.
- Conventional image sensors
- EVS (Event-based Vision Sensing)
- Hybrid Vision Sensing (HVS) technology
The two sample photos below demonstrate the effect of de-blurring on image quality. The AI Deblur feature enables even rapidly moving subjects to be captured without ghosting or blurring, resulting in clearer images with more accurate detail.
