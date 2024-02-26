Oppo’s plan on perfecting photos and videos with AI: just embrace HVS (that’s not VHS!)

Hybrid Vision Sensing (HVS) technology

HVS combines EVS and conventional imaging technology to simultaneously output and process high-quality RGB images and EVS data, so that we can efficiently capture images with embedded motion information that is highly compatible with data processing. To better leverage the EVS data information for enhanced image quality, Oppo has incorporated AlpsenTek's hybrid vision sensor, ALPIX-Eiger, into smartphones and played a leading role in developing a set of AI Motion algorithms that can deblur images and support video interpolation for high-frame videography, enabling high-quality, real-time capture of high-speed moving objects. Thanks to the support from the Snapdragon Mobile Platform and motion data captured by EVS, the AI Motion algorithm can restore more details lost to motion in images with enhanced accuracy. With no need to sacrifice exposure time either, the solution delivers overall improvements in image quality through greater clarity and realism, regardless of whether it is the image subject or the phone itself that is moving.The two sample photos below demonstrate the effect of de-blurring on image quality. The AI Deblur feature enables even rapidly moving subjects to be captured without ghosting or blurring, resulting in clearer images with more accurate detail.Also, there’s support for high frame rate video interpolation, taking slow-motion videography to the new level. Unlike conventional constant time interval interpolation, the Slow Motion feature is realized by capturing motion information that can be used to recover movement trajectories more accurately, resulting in 960fps or higher slow motion video at a theoretical 2K/4K resolution.