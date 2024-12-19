Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Oppo’s next mid-range phone to feature solid rugged features

Oppo
Oppo A5 Pro
Oppo has just confirmed its A5 Pro mid-range smartphone will be introduced in China on December 24. That’s certainly not a problem since Christmas isn’t something that China celebrates. Along with the announcement date (via GizmoChina), Oppo also released a teaser trailer that reveals some of the phone’s qualities.

The most important one, and probably the phone’s main selling point, is the fact that it will be a very durable device. Considering that the Oppo A3 Pro is an IP54-certified smartphone, it’s safe to say that the upcoming model will be certified for a slightly higher protection rating, maybe IP68 or IP69 (or even both).

The teaser also reveals the color choices customers who are going for the Oppo A5 Pro will have at their disposal. According to the trailer, Oppo’s mid-range phone will be available in three colorways: Rock Black, Sandstone Purple, and Quartz White.

As far as the specs go, the A5 Pro is a mid-range device through and through. The phone sports a large 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, a dual-camera setup (50 MP main + 2 MP secondary), and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Oppo A5 Pro colorways | Image credits: Oppo

Rumor has it that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, but this hasn’t been confirmed yet. Furthermore, the A5 Pro is expected to pack up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Also, Oppo’s mid-range handset will be powered by a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

Thankfully, Oppo A5 Pro will ship with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 right out of the box, so users won’t have to wait for the new version of the OS to arrive later on as an update.

Although Oppo’s A5 Pro will initially be introduced in China next week, the phone is expected to be launched in other countries in 2025. Obviously, price will vary by region, but some specs might differ too.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

