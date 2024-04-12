Up Next:
The sleek Oppo A3 Pro comes with IP69 water and dust resistance, yet doesn't look rugged
If you need a turbocharged mid-ranger with a high level of water and dust resistance, you have plenty of options. The only problem is that they're got that rugged design. If rugged phones do not work for you, fret not.
Enter the sleek Oppo A3 Pro, which was just launched in China on April 12 – apart from being stylish, this mid-range handset offers an IP69 water and dust resistance rating (via Gizmochina). IP69 is better than the already impressive IP68, which is to be found on many phones. IP69 devices are specifically designed to withstand close-range, high-pressure water jets. The IP69-rated Oppo A3 Pro is said to endure high-pressure water jets (up to 100 bar) and water submersion for 30 minutes.
Since you asked – a lot! The Oppo A3 Pro packs Oppo’s Crystal Glass protection on the front and back. Furthermore, it is the first smartphone to receive Swiss SGS Gold Label 5-start drop resistance certification, and it has also passed a national military standard impact resistance test in China.
The Oppo A3 Pro offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 950 nits of brightness. The phone comes with ColorOS 14, based on Android 14, of course.
The Oppo A3 Pro has an 8-megapixel camera on the front. On the back, it has a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While the front camera supports up to 30fps FHD video shooting, the primary camera on the back supports up to 30fps 4K video recording.
In China, the cheapest (8/128GB) variant is introduced at approximately $275. It comes in shades, such as Azure (glass back), Mountain Blue (leather back), and Yunjin Pink (leather back). It remains to be seen if it's going to hit global markets.
Enter the sleek Oppo A3 Pro, which was just launched in China on April 12 – apart from being stylish, this mid-range handset offers an IP69 water and dust resistance rating (via Gizmochina). IP69 is better than the already impressive IP68, which is to be found on many phones. IP69 devices are specifically designed to withstand close-range, high-pressure water jets. The IP69-rated Oppo A3 Pro is said to endure high-pressure water jets (up to 100 bar) and water submersion for 30 minutes.
What else?
Since you asked – a lot! The Oppo A3 Pro packs Oppo’s Crystal Glass protection on the front and back. Furthermore, it is the first smartphone to receive Swiss SGS Gold Label 5-start drop resistance certification, and it has also passed a national military standard impact resistance test in China.
The Oppo A3 Pro offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 950 nits of brightness. The phone comes with ColorOS 14, based on Android 14, of course.
Also, there's a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The A3 Pro has the Dimensity 7050 chipset under the hood.
The Oppo A3 Pro has an 8-megapixel camera on the front. On the back, it has a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While the front camera supports up to 30fps FHD video shooting, the primary camera on the back supports up to 30fps 4K video recording.
Recommended Stories
Things that are NOT allowed: