Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Opera brings image generation and other AI features to its Android browser

By
1comment
Opera brings image generation and other AI features to its Android browser
Opera is one of the first companies to have fully adopted AI. The Norwegian browser is now delivering new features that use AI regularly to those using its apps.

The latest Opera announcement involves the company’s Android browser, which just received an important update that adds Image Generation and a few other AI-related features.

After a trial run in beta, Opera has decided to incorporate image generation with Aria in the latest version of the Android browser. The new feature is powered by the Imagen2 image generation model from Google and is now available to all users.

To take advantage of the new functionality, users must ask Aria to generate whatever they wish, and the browser AI will create it. The images created can be further refined if they don’t match your initial description. Additionally, these images generated by the Ai can be copied to a clipboard, saved, shared with friends, and even set to be your device’s wallpaper.

Along with image generation, the latest Opera update brings AI to the newsfeed with Daily Roundups. Basically, AI is used to curate a selection of the most relevel news podcasts that you might be interested to listen to.

Unfortunately, Daily Roundups is only available in the United States at the moment. On the bright side, the new feature comes with AI-powered audio playback, allowing users to listen to articles on the go.

Last but not least, version 83 introduces an improved search view in News to allow users to find their preferred country. Also, 30 new languages are now supported in order to enable more local content.

And if you’re a football fan, Opera recently launched a suite of new features specifically designed around EURO 2024, including a live score carousel with in-depth statistics, match notification, as well as a dedicated newsfeed.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless