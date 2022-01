Opera launches crypto browser for Android, iOS version coming soon

"Too few of the web browsing experiences offered today have been built with the intention of putting Web3 centerstage and making blockchain technologies understandable and easy to use. With the Crypto Browser Project, we have set out to change this, and starting today, we are inviting the blockchain community to join this mission,”





The second key feature of the Opera Crypto Browser is the built-in wallet that supports Ethereum, Bitcoin, Celo and Nervo, with more blockchains to be included in the future. Opera wants users to be able to trade crypto currencies without the need for third-party solutions, and the Crypto Browser could make that possible.



There’s also a special crypto-related news section in the browser called Crypto Corner, as well as shortcuts to Crypto Twitter, Discord, Reddit or DappRadar placed directly in the browser’s speed dial.



One of the key features of the new Oper Web3 Crypto Browser is the aforementioned ability to support the Web3 internet. At the moment, this “place” is mainly filled with crypto enthusiasts, strange blockchain applications, and crypto tokens.The idea behind Web3 is to build a decentralized internet, a secure place where everything you do would earn you assets in the form of tokens. Opera Web3 Crypto Browser is a foundation for the future widespread adoption of Web3, according to the company.wrote Susie Batt - Lead, Crypto Ecosystem at Opera in the official announcement