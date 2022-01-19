Opera launches crypto browser for Android, iOS version coming soon

Opera launches crypto browser for Android, iOS version coming soon0
What is a Web3 Crypto Browser?
Different companies could have different interpretations of the term “Crypto Browser” but in the case of Opera, a Web3 Crypto Browser can operate in a blockchain-based internet environment (Web3), and it also supports an onboard crypto wallet, to store all your crypto currency, make transactions, etc.
The data for all the transactions (or whatever you use the blockchain for) is duplicated and spread throughout the network, making everything very secure and attack-proof. Since the dawn of blockchain and crypto, companies and enthusiasts are constantly trying to build systems and applications to utilize the power of that decentralized system.
Opera Crypto Browser features
One of the key features of the new Oper Web3 Crypto Browser is the aforementioned ability to support the Web3 internet. At the moment, this “place” is mainly filled with crypto enthusiasts, strange blockchain applications, and crypto tokens.
The idea behind Web3 is to build a decentralized internet, a secure place where everything you do would earn you assets in the form of tokens. Opera Web3 Crypto Browser is a foundation for the future widespread adoption of Web3, according to the company.
"Too few of the web browsing experiences offered today have been built with the intention of putting Web3 centerstage and making blockchain technologies understandable and easy to use. With the Crypto Browser Project, we have set out to change this, and starting today, we are inviting the blockchain community to join this mission,” wrote Susie Batt - Lead, Crypto Ecosystem at Opera in the official announcement.
The second key feature of the Opera Crypto Browser is the built-in wallet that supports Ethereum, Bitcoin, Celo and Nervo, with more blockchains to be included in the future. Opera wants users to be able to trade crypto currencies without the need for third-party solutions, and the Crypto Browser could make that possible.
There’s also a special crypto-related news section in the browser called Crypto Corner, as well as shortcuts to Crypto Twitter, Discord, Reddit or DappRadar placed directly in the browser’s speed dial.
Our take
Trying to jump-start Web3 is nothing new, though. The Crypto Project is a few years old already, and some of you might also remember the HTC Exodus 1 phone. This device was a collaboration between HTC, Exodus crypto wallet, and Opera, among others.
The opinions about blockchain and crypto are highly polarized - some think it’s the next big thing in network security, while others voice concerns about the environmental impact of crypto mining and maintaining blockchain networks operational.
There’s no wrong and right at this point, and we have to wait and see how all this would play out, as blockchain is too big to simply fade away, and too messy and incomplete to offer real-world advantages at a large scale.
You can give this new browser a shot as it is already available for Android, Windows and Mac, with an iOS version coming soon.
How to get the Opera Web3 Crypto Browser
You can give this new browser a shot as it is already available for Android, Windows and Mac, with an iOS version coming soon.
