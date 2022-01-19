Opera launches crypto browser for Android, iOS version coming soon

What is a Web3 Crypto Browser?

Opera Crypto Browser features

The crypto craze has produced yet another offspring - this time it’s in the form of a crypto browser. Opera has officially launched a beta version of its Web3 Crypto Browser, equipped with features such as a built-in crypto wallet, cryptocurrency/NFT exchanges shortcuts, decentralized apps support and more.Different companies could have different interpretations of the term “Crypto Browser” but in the case of Opera, a Web3 Crypto Browser can operate in a blockchain-based internet environment (Web3), and it also supports an onboard crypto wallet, to store all your crypto currency, make transactions, etc.The above needs a bit more clarification, though. The blockchain technology is a decentralized solution, built and used mainly for transactions, where the “blocks” are spread all over the internet/network.The data for all the transactions (or whatever you use the blockchain for) is duplicated and spread throughout the network, making everything very secure and attack-proof. Since the dawn of blockchain and crypto, companies and enthusiasts are constantly trying to build systems and applications to utilize the power of that decentralized system.