OpenAI seeks ways to pull the plug on Google and occupy its search engine throne
Sergey Brin and Larry Page’s lovechild – that’s just another way of saying “Google!” – might be in danger. OpenAI is coming for its search engine throne, a new hot rumor has it.
That means in the future, one might be “OpenAI-ng it” instead of “Googling it”, as MSPowerUser states. The source is The Information, citing an anonymous insider which claims OpenAI is currently developing a web search product. The details remain unclear: will the search tool be integrated within the popular ChatGPT platform… or this could be some separate, standalone product.
If it’s real. So far, no confirmation comes from Sam Altman’s project.
Leaks and rumors about OpenAI could turn out to be true, as the company has resorted to hiring investigators to crack down leakers and to “mitigate potential insider threats”.
Regardless, it’s clear that such a move is aimed directly at Google’s search engine hegemony. OpenAI has taken the “Shoot for the stars!” mantra quite literally and it will be very interesting to see what comes out of it.
The undisclosed source declares that the OpenAI search engine tool might utilize Bing, Microsoft’s search platform, “for some of its functionality”. This aligns with Microsoft’s significant investments in OpenAI and its ongoing integration of GPT-based AI into products like Bing Chat and Copilot.
