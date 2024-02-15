Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

OpenAI seeks ways to pull the plug on Google and occupy its search engine throne

Apps
OpenAI seeks ways to pull the plug on Google and occupy its search engine throne
Sergey Brin and Larry Page’s lovechild – that’s just another way of saying “Google!” – might be in danger. OpenAI is coming for its search engine throne, a new hot rumor has it.

That means in the future, one might be “OpenAI-ng it” instead of “Googling it”, as MSPowerUser states. The source is The Information, citing an anonymous insider which claims OpenAI is currently developing a web search product. The details remain unclear: will the search tool be integrated within the popular ChatGPT platform… or this could be some separate, standalone product.

Regardless, it’s clear that such a move is aimed directly at Google’s search engine hegemony. OpenAI has taken the “Shoot for the stars!” mantra quite literally and it will be very interesting to see what comes out of it.

If it’s real. So far, no confirmation comes from Sam Altman’s project.

Leaks and rumors about OpenAI could turn out to be true, as the company has resorted to hiring investigators to crack down leakers and to “mitigate potential insider threats”.

The undisclosed source declares that the OpenAI search engine tool might utilize Bing, Microsoft’s search platform, “for some of its functionality”. This aligns with Microsoft’s significant investments in OpenAI and its ongoing integration of GPT-based AI into products like Bing Chat and Copilot.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE sees new record-low prices on Amazon
The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE sees new record-low prices on Amazon

Latest News

Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless