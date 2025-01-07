Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
OpenAI CEO shares vision for superintelligent AI to revolutionize the world

0comments
Apps
ChatGPT logo on a sci-fi-looking background.
Generative AI has been evolving rapidly in the past couple of years. But it has enormous potential ahead of it. And now it seems ChatGPT maker OpenAI has found how to unleash our sci-fi dreams. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has put on his crazy scientist glasses and is now talking about the ultimate AI: artificial general intelligence (AGI).

AGI is what you may have imagined in the beginning when people started hyping about AI: a superhuman intelligence that exceeds our cognitive abilities across a wide range of fields, straight from a sci-fi book.

Altman now thinks OpenAI knows how to make it. He shared his claim in a post on his personal blog. He believes that in 2025, we may see the first AI agents "join the workforce" and change the output of companies, but the future is even more exciting.

He says OpenAI is now turning its aim beyond that, focusing on superintelligence in the true sense of the world: superintelligent tools could help with scientific discoveries and innovation well beyond what we would be capable of doing on our own, according to his post.

Altman believes that said superintelligence and the discoveries it may make would lead us to prosperity and abundance. Altman claims that OpenAI now knows how to create this superintelligent AI, but the thing is,  knowing how needs to be supported by being able to. He says in the next few years, we can expect big breakthroughs in the field, but he doesn't specify exactly what those would be.

The post goes on to talk about a past surprise firing Altman has gone through, and reflects on the past few years of the existence of the company.

This sounds like science fiction right now, and somewhat crazy to even talk about it. That’s alright—we’ve been there before and we’re OK with being there again. We’re pretty confident that in the next few years, everyone will see what we see, and that the need to act with great care, while still maximizing broad benefit and empowerment, is so important. Given the possibilities of our work, OpenAI cannot be a normal company.

--OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, January 6, 2025

The post doesn't give details other than outlining the vision of Altman for AI and the future and sounds promising and optimistic. I am also very interested in AI and I've been saying it has huge potential. Personally, I don't consider myself one of the people who's afraid of the future or that AI will take over the world.

Recommended Stories
Let me remind you: in fact, tech has already taken over the world and we don't even stop to think about it. Smartphones are everywhere, all is powered by computers. And... that isn't a bad thing. It's made it possible for us to have growth, better health, connectivity, and really, prosperity. As with anything in life, there are downsides to it as we are still learning to adjust to it, but overall, it's a positive thing. And so will AI be, in my opinion. I can't wait to see where it goes.
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer

Loading Comments...

