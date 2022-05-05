 Latest OnePlus Nord 2T leak shows off design, specs, potential price - PhoneArena
Latest OnePlus Nord 2T leak shows off design, specs, potential price

Android OnePlus
Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Latest OnePlus Nord 2T leak shows off design, specs, potential price
The OnePlus Nord 2 may be nearing its first anniversary, but we’re still several months out from the inevitable Nord 3 launch. To tie customers over, OnePlus is working on an upgraded Nord 2T model which has now leaked in full.

Take a look at the OnePlus Nord 2T's design


Corroborating the CAD-based renders that showed up a month ago, an AliExpress listing with a bunch of official-looking renders of the OnePlus Nord 2T reveals a rather interesting design that centers around a much larger camera bump on the back.

That camera module houses two big black circles. Sitting inside the top one is believed to be Sony’s IMX766 sensor — that’s the same main camera seen on the fantastic OnePlus Nord 2, so the Nord 2T should have a pretty capable camera.

Sitting in the bottom circle are two additional sensors. Details about these are scarce, but this new leak points to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The latter’s cool if you’re into black and white photography. It might even help with capturing additional details for color shots. But let’s face it, OnePlus is only including it so the phone can be branded as a triple-camera device.


Completing the updated camera design are two LED flashes. It’s unclear why OnePlus is going with this weird layout or whether there’s a noticeable benefit over a single LED flash, but if there is OnePlus will be sure to tell us when the phone launches.

As for the rest of the Nord 2T’s outside, well that remains unchanged. Whether you think that’s a good thing or not is another matter. But to refresh your memory, the original Nord 2 featured a nice 6.4-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display.

The OnePlus Nord 2T might cost $399


What about the insides of the OnePlus Nord 2T? I hear you ask. Well, today’s leak specifically mentions a 4,500mAh battery with incredibly fast 80W fast charging technology — the tagline is “a day’s power all in 15 minutes.”

On top of this, the presence of MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 chipset is mentioned. The original Nord 2 featured the Dimensity 1200, so this will be a nice upgrade for buyers. Plus, as you’d expect, 5G networks are supported as standard.

Expect the OnePlus Nord 2T to be announced later this month, potentially as soon as May 11. When it is released, the global version could be priced at $399 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

