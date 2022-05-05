Latest OnePlus Nord 2T leak shows off design, specs, potential price

Take a look at the OnePlus Nord 2T's design





Completing the updated camera design are two LED flashes. It’s unclear why OnePlus is going with this weird layout or whether there’s a noticeable benefit over a single LED flash, but if there is OnePlus will be sure to tell us when the phone launches.



As for the rest of the Nord 2T’s outside, well that remains unchanged. Whether you think that’s a good thing or not is another matter. But to refresh your memory, the original Nord 2 featured a nice 6.4-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display.

The OnePlus Nord 2T might cost $399

What about the insides of the OnePlus Nord 2T? I hear you ask. Well, today’s leak specifically mentions a 4,500mAh battery with incredibly fast 80W fast charging technology — the tagline is “a day’s power all in 15 minutes.”



On top of this, the presence of MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 chipset is mentioned. The original Nord 2 featured the Dimensity 1200, so this will be a nice upgrade for buyers. Plus, as you’d expect, 5G networks are supported as standard.



Expect the OnePlus Nord 2T to be announced later this month, potentially as soon as May 11. When it is released, the global version could be priced at $399 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.



