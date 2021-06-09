OnePlus 8/8 Pro update fixes major camera issue, adds new security patch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Many OnePlus 8/8 Pro users have been affected by a camera issue that prevented them from taking pictures at 48-megapixel resolution. Basically, the shooting button would fail to trigger when you'd try to take pictures using this specific format.
Aside from the camera fix, the update adds the June security patch and improves the overall performance of the phone. As usual, OnePlus is rolling out the update in batches, so it might take a few days to reach all OnePlus 8/8 Pro users.