$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 8/8 Pro update fixes major camera issue, adds new security patch

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 09, 2021, 11:02 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 8/8 Pro update fixes major camera issue, adds new security patch
Although the most recent OnePlus 8 series update is pretty thin, it does fix one major issue affecting many users. Apart from that, the update adds a newer security patch and further optimizes mobile phone performance.

Many OnePlus 8/8 Pro users have been affected by a camera issue that prevented them from taking pictures at 48-megapixel resolution. Basically, the shooting button would fail to trigger when you'd try to take pictures using this specific format.

According to OnePlus, OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 fixes “the issue that shooting button fails when taking pictures at 48M picture format,” so if you've been affected by this problem, you should try again and see if the bug has been addressed.

Aside from the camera fix, the update adds the June security patch and improves the overall performance of the phone. As usual, OnePlus is rolling out the update in batches, so it might take a few days to reach all OnePlus 8/8 Pro users. 

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$599 OnePlus $475 Amazon $455 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11
8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.0
$799 Special OnePlus $640 Amazon $1000 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Oxygen OS UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S21+ gets a big discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung Galaxy S21+ gets a big discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day
20%
Asus starts selling an affordable iPad rival with a detachable keyboard and built-in stylus
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Asus starts selling an affordable iPad rival with a detachable keyboard and built-in stylus
The negative effect of large camera sensors on new smartphones: The solution might be in the Galaxy... S9
by Martin Filipov,  2
The negative effect of large camera sensors on new smartphones: The solution might be in the Galaxy... S9
iOS 15: How to translate any text on your iPhone
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
iOS 15: How to translate any text on your iPhone
How to watch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G announcement live stream
by Joshua Swingle,  0
How to watch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G announcement live stream
The Vivaldi browser hits version 4.0, adds built-in translation, other improvements
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
The Vivaldi browser hits version 4.0, adds built-in translation, other improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless