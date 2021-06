OnePlus 8/8 Pro update fixes major camera issue, adds new security patch

the issue that shooting button fails when taking pictures at 48M picture format

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



Although the most recent OnePlus 8 series update is pretty thin, it does fix one major issue affecting many users. Apart from that, the update adds a newer security patch and further optimizes mobile phone performance.Many OnePlus 8 8 Pro users have been affected by a camera issue that prevented them from taking pictures at 48-megapixel resolution. Basically, the shooting button would fail to trigger when you'd try to take pictures using this specific format.According to OnePlus , OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 fixes “,” so if you've been affected by this problem, you should try again and see if the bug has been addressed.Aside from the camera fix, the update adds the June security patch and improves the overall performance of the phone. As usual, OnePlus is rolling out the update in batches, so it might take a few days to reach all OnePlus 8 8 Pro users.