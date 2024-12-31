OnePlus Watch 3 leak gives us a glimpse of some exciting health features

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to launch soon (maybe on January 7 alongside the OnePlus 13's global launch?), and we recently had several leaks giving us what to expect from the timepiece. Now, Android Authority and AssembleDebug are giving us more info about the features the upcoming smartwatch may sport.

The hints of the new features were discovered in the OHealth app (version 4.30.11_e27d199_241122). It seems that there are a variety of new features probably for the OnePlus Watch 3. First of all, the app supports ECG functionality now, and it can detect Afib, frequent PVCs, high and low heart rates, and more. Of course, this suggests that the OnePlus Watch 3 would support ECG (yep, the predecessor doesn't have ECG).


Meanwhile, your phone must meet certain requirements to use ECG in the OHealth app, but you may be able to use the functionality directly on the watch.

But that's not all. Android Authority also noticed a Wrist Temperature function in the health app. You will need to establish a baseline temperature by sleeping with the timepiece for at least five days, with at least one sleep session lasting four or more hours.


You will also likely get a so-called 60-second Checkup feature. This feature will measure three major health risks (heart health, blood vessel elasticity, and sleep snoring). It will use seven health indicators, like blood oxygen level, ECG, sleep, vascular age, and more.


Last but not least, the app will gain a Health tab which will host the Health Insights and the Health Journey features.


Some of these features may eventually be available on older OnePlus Watch models such as the OnePlus Watch 2, but it seems initially those will debut on the OnePlus Watch 3.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to have similar specs to its predecessor: a Snapdragon W5 chip, 2 gigs of RAM and 32 gigs of storage, and a battery larger than 500mAh.

I specifically like the 60-second checkup feature, and I think that's an excellent idea to take advantage of sensors and monitoring. ECG is something we've come to expect on smartwatches and rivals from Apple and Samsung have long supported this feature, so OnePlus is playing some catch-up here with this one.
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer

