OnePlus Watch 3 leak gives us a glimpse of some exciting health features

OnePlus Watch 2. | Image credit – PhoneArena

The hints of the new features were discovered in the OHealth app (version 4.30.11_e27d199_241122). It seems that there are a variety of new features probably for the OnePlus Watch 3. First of all, the app supports ECG functionality now, and it can detect Afib, frequent PVCs, high and low heart rates, and more. Of course, this suggests that the OnePlus Watch 3 would support ECG (yep, the predecessor doesn't have ECG).







But that's not all. Android Authority also noticed a Wrist Temperature function in the health app. You will need to establish a baseline temperature by sleeping with the timepiece for at least five days, with at least one sleep session lasting four or more hours.







You will also likely get a so-called 60-second Checkup feature. This feature will measure three major health risks (heart health, blood vessel elasticity, and sleep snoring). It will use seven health indicators, like blood oxygen level, ECG, sleep, vascular age, and more.





Receive the latest Wearables news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Last but not least, the app will gain a Health tab which will host the Health Insights and the Health Journey features.





