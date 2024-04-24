OnePlus Watch 2 gets a splash of color with new Nordic Blue edition



Now, the Now, the OnePlus Watch 2 is also available in Nordic Blue, but it comes with a slightly higher price tag. In the UK, it's selling for £329 (around $410 converted directly) compared to the £299 (around $372 converted directly) price tag of the other two variants.









However, if you are thinking of preordering the OnePlus Watch 2, which you can do right now, there is a sweet deal waiting for you. You can snag a 9% discount, bringing it down to the same price as its siblings. Plus, as a bonus, you get to pick between the OnePlus Buds 3 or a Strap and Watch charger. The open sale kicks off on May 7.



For now, it looks like the new color option is only up for grabs in Europe and the UK. It's a bit fuzzy whether OnePlus plans to roll out the Nordic Blue variant to other countries anytime soon.



The new edition rocks a blue, likely faux, leather band with stitching on the outside, while the inner part of the band is silicone. As for the casing, it's stainless steel. But the standout difference? The numbers around the bezel of the watch pop against a blue and white background.



The OnePlus Watch 2 boasts an impressively long battery life, courtesy of its 500mAh battery. Plus, it's equipped with Google's newest Wear OS 4, offering support for Google Assistant, Wallet, Maps, and a bunch more. However, one drawback of the OnePlus Watch 2 is that it's only available in a single 46mm version.