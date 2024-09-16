Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

This sweet new OnePlus Watch 2 deal combines a nice discount with a cool freebie

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus Watch 2
If you're having trouble deciding between the fully featured OnePlus Watch 2 released around six months ago and the slightly humbler, lighter, and cheaper OnePlus Watch 2R unveiled just this summer, there's a new deal you should totally take into consideration before making your purchase.

This presumably limited-time promotion not only knocks the slightly older and costlier device down from a list price of $299.99 to a killer $229.99, also bundling your deeply discounted OnePlus Watch 2 with a complimentary backup strap of your choice.

OnePlus Watch 2

Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Chassis, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Free Leather or Rubber Strap Included
$70 off (23%) Gift
$229 99
$299 99
Buy at OnePlus
 

Your options for that nice freebie are of course limited, and with the Wear OS-powered timepiece shipping with a rather basic silicone band as standard, my personal recommendation would be to go for a stylish brown leather strap worth $39.99 instead of another "standard" rubber band in a black or green colorway normally priced at $29.99.

Either way, you're looking at saving at least $100 here, which is certainly nothing to sneeze at when talking about an already fairly affordable Apple Watch alternative for Android smartphone users. That means the OnePlus Watch 2 is pretty much unbeatable in terms of its bang for your buck right now, shining in virtually every department from build quality to processing power, display technology, and yes, battery life.

As our comprehensive OnePlus Watch 2 review showed a little while ago, this bad boy can certainly come close to its manufacturer's big battery endurance promises out in the real world. We're talking up to 100 hours (that's more than four days) in "typical" Smart Mode usage and a mind-blowing 12 days in a Power Saver Mode that predictably switches off almost all features and technologies that make the device "smart" in the first place.

Whether or not you plan to use the latter functionality, it's definitely nice to have the option for desperate times when you might need your watch to act as a conventional timepiece and little else. The OnePlus Watch 2 is certainly not a bad product from a health and fitness tracking standpoint either, promising to keep an eye on everything from your heart rate to your sleep quality and blood oxygen levels without breaking the bank at the time of this writing. What more could you want from one of the best budget smartwatches around?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction

Latest News

iOS 18 is launching today, here's when it comes to your iPhone (Update: It's out now!)
iOS 18 is launching today, here's when it comes to your iPhone (Update: It's out now!)
Internal T-Mobile files and other confidential info allegedly stolen by hacker and put up on a forum
Internal T-Mobile files and other confidential info allegedly stolen by hacker and put up on a forum
Apple Watch SE 3 still in development, says Gurman
Apple Watch SE 3 still in development, says Gurman
The iPhone 16 Pro screen is 2X more durable, but... what does that even mean?
The iPhone 16 Pro screen is 2X more durable, but... what does that even mean?
iOS 18 Review: Off to a good start, but Apple Intelligence is absent
iOS 18 Review: Off to a good start, but Apple Intelligence is absent
FDA Approves Sleep Apnea Detection on Apple Watch
FDA Approves Sleep Apnea Detection on Apple Watch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless