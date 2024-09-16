This sweet new OnePlus Watch 2 deal combines a nice discount with a cool freebie





This presumably limited-time promotion not only knocks the slightly older and costlier device down from a list price of $299.99 to a killer $229.99, also bundling your deeply discounted OnePlus Watch 2 with a complimentary backup strap of your choice.

OnePlus Watch 2 Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Chassis, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Free Leather or Rubber Strap Included





Your options for that nice freebie are of course limited, and with the Wear OS-powered timepiece shipping with a rather basic silicone band as standard, my personal recommendation would be to go for a stylish brown leather strap worth $39.99 instead of another "standard" rubber band in a black or green colorway normally priced at $29.99.





Either way, you're looking at saving at least $100 here, which is certainly nothing to sneeze at when talking about an already fairly affordable Apple Watch alternative for Android smartphone users. That means the OnePlus Watch 2 is pretty much unbeatable in terms of its bang for your buck right now, shining in virtually every department from build quality to processing power, display technology, and yes, battery life.





As our comprehensive OnePlus Watch 2 review showed a little while ago, this bad boy can certainly come close to its manufacturer's big battery endurance promises out in the real world. We're talking up to 100 hours (that's more than four days) in "typical" Smart Mode usage and a mind-blowing 12 days in a Power Saver Mode that predictably switches off almost all features and technologies that make the device "smart" in the first place.





Whether or not you plan to use the latter functionality, it's definitely nice to have the option for desperate times when you might need your watch to act as a conventional timepiece and little else. The OnePlus Watch 2 is certainly not a bad product from a health and fitness tracking standpoint either, promising to keep an eye on everything from your heart rate to your sleep quality and blood oxygen levels without breaking the bank at the time of this writing. What more could you want from one of the best budget smartwatches around?