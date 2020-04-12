OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
OnePlus has updated its app launcher to version 4.4 and there are changes to the UI that OnePlus users are raving about, especially the Recents menu. The update moves icons belonging to open apps to the bottom of the page from the top. Reddit users also pointed out (via Android Police) that there is now a "Close Apps" button and the three-dot menu icon is gone. Instead, pressing down on an app will bring up the options that used to be found on the menu.
One thing that OnePlus users are upset about is the lack of support for landscape orientation. With a 6.7-inch display on the OnePlus 7T, some users might prefer to use the launcher in that format. Some question why this cannot be offered; one OnePlus user notes that when switching out of an app in landscape, the launcher will briefly appear in landscape orientation before reverting back to portrait.
Nonetheless, if your OnePlus handset is running Android 10, you just might want to update the launcher now.