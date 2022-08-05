 Besides the 10T, OnePlus has another phone quietly listed with an online retailer - PhoneArena
Besides the 10T, OnePlus has another phone quietly listed with an online retailer

Android Release dates OnePlus
@wolfcallsputs
Besides the 10T, OnePlus has another phone quietly listed with an online retailer
The OnePlus 10T with its super fast 125W SuperVooc charger (0 to 100% in 20 minutes) has been unveiled and won't be shipped until September 7th in the U.S. But very quietly, OnePlus has introduced another handset although it won't be found in the U.S., at least not yet. Android Authority spotted the OnePlus Nord N20 SE listed on the website of online retailer AliExpress.

The handset will ship to the U.S. with deliveries expected to take place starting on September 29th. But let's get to the available specs of this unexpected device. Powered by a two-year-old MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, it is abundantly clear that this is a low-priced budget handset although it does come equipped with a primary rear camera backed by a 50MP sensor. There is also a 2MP depth sensor and a large 5000mAh battery that charges as fast as 33W. At that charging speed, users will be able to go from 0%  to 50% in 30 minutes.

The rear camera will work with AI and includes the bokeh effect for portraits along with other beauty effects and filters.

The OnePlus Nord N20 SE sports a 6.56-inch LCD display, face unlock, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats, and a MicroSD slot with a 1TB capacity. Color options are Blue and Black.

The model configured with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage is priced at $199.99 before discounts. Orders will be accepted starting on August 8th (next Monday) but state-side deliveries, as we already stated, won't start until late next month which indicates that the phone will be available in other regions first such as Europe. In fact, a photo of the EU version of the contents of the box shows that on the continent, buyers will get the device, a charger and a clear case for the phone.

Back in April, OnePlus released the Nord N20 5G and the new phone appears to be a downgraded version of that device which was powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. That model featured a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and the triple camera array in the back included a primary camera backed with a 64MP sensor. The 4500mAh battery keeping the lights on charges at 33W.
