Take advantage of this limited-time deal on the OnePlus Pad with a $149 gift
When it introduced its very first Pad, OnePlus challenged Samsung and Apple, aiming to take a piece of the tablet pie, so to speak. Indeed, the company’s first tablet is a great device that might have appealed to you for its beautiful design. It’s equally impressive on the inside as it is on the outside. And it can now be yours with the Magnetic Keyboard, an incredible gift worth $149, from the OnePlus store!

We'd like to point out that the OnePlus deal is available for a limited time only. The offer will last until tomorrow, July 21, so we suggest you act quickly and get the OnePlus Pad before the deal expires.

Get the OnePlus Pad with a free Magnetic Keyboard now

The OnePlus Pad is now available alongside a great $149 gift. You can now buy the tablet from the OnePlus store and receive a free Magnetic Keyboard. The offer is available for a limited time only, so you better act quickly and get it now.
Gift
$479 99
Buy at OnePlus

But wait–that’s not all! OnePlus has another gift available for those who don’t want the compatible keyboard. The other present you can choose instead of the Magnetic Keyboard is the OnePlus Stylo, available in White. This gift is typically priced at $99. Moreover, if you pull the trigger on this deal via the app, you can claim a $30 coupon. Additionally, if you’re a student, you take advantage of an additional 5% discount. All you have to do is verify your student status.

The OnePlus Pad is sleek and lightweight. Still, its design feels very solid and sturdy. The device showcases an 11.4-inch LCD screen. It sports an unconventional 7:5 ratio, too. Believe it or not, the OnePlus tablet is the first in the world to have such a screen ratio. OnePlus calls it ReadFit, saying this display ratio provides a better view and maximizes tactile comfort.

The device is built to impress on the inside as well. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, the device should be able to handle even demanding titles without any hiccups. Naturally, you shouldn’t have a problem with this device if you use it only for minor tasks.

Another impressive thing about the OnePlus tablet is that it supports quite an impressive fast charging. Thanks to the 67W SUPERVOOC, the whole tank fills up in just over 60 minutes. The large 9,510 mAh allows the Android tablet to run for more than 10 hours.

Loading Comments...

