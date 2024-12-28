OnePlus Pad (2024) launched in China as a rebranded Oppo Pad 3
It’s no surprise that Oppo and OnePlus are often launching the same product but under different names. The recently launched Oppo Pad 3 is one of the devices that we expected to be launched by OnePlus under a different name.
Even so, we’re pretty surprised by the name chosen by OnePlus. Although we had expected Oppo Pad 3 to be launched by OnePlus as Pad 3, the Chinese company decided otherwise.
Just like the Oppo Pad 3, the OnePlus Pad (2024) sports a 11.6-inch IPS LCD display with 2000 x 2800 pixels resolution, up to 700 nits brightness, and 144 Hz refresh rate.
On the back, the OnePlus Pad (2024) features a main 8-megapixel camera, while in the front there’s a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper. Also, the tablet is powered by a large 9520 mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging speeds.
Other highlights of the OnePlus Pad (2024) include stereo speakers, NFC (Near Field Communications) support, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi. Although the tablet was introduced in China as OnePlus Pad (2024), it’s quite possible that the global variant will arrive as OnePlus Pad 3.
Even so, we’re pretty surprised by the name chosen by OnePlus. Although we had expected Oppo Pad 3 to be launched by OnePlus as Pad 3, the Chinese company decided otherwise.
The folks at GSMArena have just spotted the OnePlus Pad (2024) in China, a tablet that’s similar to the recently introduced Oppo Pad 3. The only difference between the two tablets is the color. The OnePlus Pad (2024) is available in China in green and costs the same as the Oppo Pad 3:
- OnePlus Pad (2024) 8/128 GB – CNY 2,000 ($275 / €260)
- OnePlus Pad (2024) 8/256 GB – CNY 2,300 ($315 / €300)
- OnePlus Pad (2024) 12/256 GB – CNY 2,700 ($370 / €355)
- OnePlus Pad (2024) 12/512 GB – CNY 3,100 ($425 / €405)
Just like the Oppo Pad 3, the OnePlus Pad (2024) sports a 11.6-inch IPS LCD display with 2000 x 2800 pixels resolution, up to 700 nits brightness, and 144 Hz refresh rate.
The slate is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, paired with 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, or 12/512 GB memory. Keep in mind that the OnePlus Pad (2024), just like the Oppo Pad 3, doesn’t feature microSD card slot for memory expansion.
On the back, the OnePlus Pad (2024) features a main 8-megapixel camera, while in the front there’s a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper. Also, the tablet is powered by a large 9520 mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging speeds.
Other highlights of the OnePlus Pad (2024) include stereo speakers, NFC (Near Field Communications) support, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi. Although the tablet was introduced in China as OnePlus Pad (2024), it’s quite possible that the global variant will arrive as OnePlus Pad 3.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: