Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The mysterious OnePlus Pad 2 might not be too far on the horizon now

By
Android Tablets OnePlus
The mysterious OnePlus Pad 2 might not be too far on the horizon now
Do you feel like there's something missing from the 2024 OnePlus product roster? If that something happens to be a new tablet, we have some good (albeit vague) news for you today.

Yes, the brand's first-ever "Pad" has a sequel in the pipeline, and yes, said sequel will almost certainly be released by the end of this year. Unfortunately, we can't offer you a very precise launch timeline right now... or anything about the potential specs and features of this upcoming OnePlus Pad 2.

All that a generally reliable Twitter tipster specialized in OnePlus devices can share with the world today is that this second-gen iPad alternative "will be launched in the second half of 2024." That could mean July... or it could mean December, and since this is the first rumor relating to a OnePlus Pad 2, we reckon there's a better chance that the launch will fall closer to the latter mark than the former.

While it would certainly be a little disappointing to have to wait until fall or winter for a follow-up to a device unveiled all the way back in February 2023 and commercially released two months later, it's nice to hear that OnePlus is not abandoning the tablet market or pausing its efforts to compete with Apple and Samsung in this category for a very long time.

After all, that's exactly what happened with the company's smartwatch development work, which was halted for a couple of years following the failure of the first-gen OnePlus Watch to connect with global audiences.

The OnePlus Watch 2 ultimately arrived a full 36 months after its universally hated forerunner, getting a lot more things right and looking like a much better Apple Watch alternative.

Recommended Stories
Hopefully, the OnePlus Pad 2 will also greatly improve on some of the areas where the first edition didn't exactly shine, like processing power, multitasking, and overall productivity. That's not an easy mission to complete in a year and a half or so, but if someone can pull it off, it's probably the company behind such amazing new phones as the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless