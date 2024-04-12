The mysterious OnePlus Pad 2 might not be too far on the horizon now





Yes, the brand's first-ever "Pad" has a sequel in the pipeline, and yes, said sequel will almost certainly be released by the end of this year. Unfortunately, we can't offer you a very precise launch timeline right now... or anything about the potential specs and features of this upcoming OnePlus Pad 2.





All that a generally reliable Twitter tipster specialized in OnePlus devices can share with the world today is that this second-gen iPad alternative "will be launched in the second half of 2024." That could mean July... or it could mean December, and since this is the first rumor relating to a OnePlus Pad 2, we reckon there's a better chance that the launch will fall closer to the latter mark than the former.





While it would certainly be a little disappointing to have to wait until fall or winter for a follow-up to a device unveiled all the way back in February 2023 and commercially released two months later, it's nice to hear that OnePlus is not abandoning the tablet market or pausing its efforts to compete with Apple and Samsung in this category for a very long time.





After all, that's exactly what happened with the company's smartwatch development work, which was halted for a couple of years following the failure of the first-gen OnePlus Watch to connect with global audiences.





The OnePlus Watch 2 ultimately arrived a full 36 months after its universally hated forerunner, getting a lot more things right and looking like a much better Apple Watch alternative.



Hopefully, the OnePlus Pad 2 will also greatly improve on some of the areas where the first edition didn't exactly shine, like processing power, multitasking, and overall productivity. That's not an easy mission to complete in a year and a half or so, but if someone can pull it off, it's probably the company behind such amazing new phones as the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R