Huawei and Honor to hold press conferences despite MWC 2020 cancelation

Virtually every major smartphone brand has canceled their plans to announce new smartphones in Barcelona because of the coronavirus outbreak. Huawei and Honor, however, are pushing ahead with their product unveilings.Huawei had originally scheduled a press conference later this week on February 23, but the Chinese giant has now announced a revised plan for Barcelona. It will be hosting a ‘virtual press conference’ hosted by CEO Richard Yu on Monday, February 24.The event is taking place at the Italian Pavilion in Barcelona and will be followed immediately by ‘interactive demonstrations’ of the new devices for those in attendance.Huawei hasn’t yet confirmed what products it’s planning to unveil next week, but rumors suggest the foldable Mate Xs will be the highlight of the show.Subsidiary Honor, on the other hand, has announced plans to announce next-generation devices through a livestream on the same day. It will be viewable through YouTube , Twitter, and Facebook in addition to the official Honor website.Members of the press are invited to the actual livestream venue at Hotel W Barcelona. Like Huawei, an ‘experience zone’ where new products can be used for the first time will be available.