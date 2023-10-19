OnePlus Open battery life tested: This foldable phone is a battery champ!
The brand new OnePlus Open is here, and so is our full OnePlus Open review, greatly enriching the foldable market in the US. Joining the ranks of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold is a device that delivers excellent hardware as well as superb design and excellent camera at a fairly sensible price tag.
One area in which the OnePlus Open shines brighter than its direct rivals is battery endurance and charging. With a 4,805mAh battery and extremely fast 67W SuperVOOC charging, the new foldable brings that OnePlus battery excellence to yet another market segment.
When it comes to foldables and their power-hungry main displays, our expectations are mostly tuned down when it comes to endurance in comparison with candybar phones. However, this here OnePlus Open begs to differ by delivering very good battery life that's pretty much on par with your regular candybar flagship device.
Let's explore in more detail.
What is the OnePlus Open battery capacity?
The OnePlus Open comes with a 4,805mAh battery, which is less than the standard 5,000mAh batteries we get on most Android flagships these days, but falls perfectly in line with the batteries of other foldable phones. For example, the Google Pixel Fold has a 4,821mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 5 boasts a 4,400mAh battery on deck.
Like all foldable phones, the OnePlus Open has a dual-cell battery. The main part of the phone has a 3,295mAh cell, while the outer shell holds a 1,510mAh cell.
|Phone
|Battery size
|OnePlus Open
|4,805mAh
|Google Pixel Fold
|4,821mAh
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
|4,400mAh
What is the OnePlus Open battery life?
In our custom battery life test, the OnePlus Open fares very well and easily beats its direct competitors.
Our battery tests are all conducted in a controlled environment. All phones we test are manually set at 200 nits of brightness beforehand to ensure a level playing field for all devices. Have in mind that battery tests of foldable phones are conducted on the main display of the device.
First is our custom browsing battery test, which aims to emulate a regular web browsing experience by reloading a list of websites in a loop. Here, the OnePlus Open performs similarly to the Pixel Fold, achieving a little over 13 hours.
Next up is our video streaming test, which replays a video playlist with the volume set at a respectable level. This test has the OnePlus Open match the result achieved by the Google Pixel Fold: both phones lasted for 7 hours and 22 minutes in this tasking exercise. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is slightly behind both devices.
Finally, we have our 3D gaming test, which aims to emulate a regular mobile gaming experience. In this test, the OnePlus Open shines and outlasts not only the Pixel Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but also many popular 'candybar' phones available right now.
How fast does the OnePlus Open charge?
The OnePlus Open comes with 67W wired charging support, with OnePlus advertising a full charge in roughly 40 minutes. This easily makes it the fastest-charging foldable phone you can get in the US, and also beats many traditional phones in terms of charging speed.
In our charging test, the OnePlus Open fully charges from 0% to 100% in 43 minutes, which is extremely fast. It easily beats its rivals as well as most traditional candybar phones sold across the US.
Does the OnePlus Open feature a charger in the box?
Yes, there's a 67W SuperVOOC charger included in the OnePlus Open box. And here's what else is inside the box.
Does the OnePlus Open have wireless charging support?
No, the OnePlus Open does not have wireless charging or reverse wireless charging.
