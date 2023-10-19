OnePlus Open battery life tested: This foldable phone is a battery champ!

OnePlus Open use code ARENA50 for $50 off $200 OFF when you trade in ANY phone in ANY condition. Use code ARENA50 to get an extra $50 off! OnePlus Open, 512 GB storage, Emerald Dusk or Voyager Black. $250 off (15%) Trade-in $1449 99 $1699 99 Buy at OnePlus





One area in which the OnePlus Open shines brighter than its direct rivals is battery endurance and charging. With a 4,805mAh battery and extremely fast 67W SuperVOOC charging, the new foldable brings that OnePlus battery excellence to yet another market segment.





When it comes to foldables and their power-hungry main displays, our expectations are mostly tuned down when it comes to endurance in comparison with candybar phones. However, this here OnePlus Open begs to differ by delivering very good battery life that's pretty much on par with your regular candybar flagship device.





Let's explore in more detail.





What is the OnePlus Open battery capacity?





OnePlus Open comes with a 4,805mAh battery, which is less than the standard 5,000mAh batteries we get on most Android flagships these days, but falls perfectly in line with the batteries of other Google Pixel Fold has a 4,821mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 5 boasts a 4,400mAh battery on deck. Thecomes with a 4,805mAh battery, which is less than the standard 5,000mAh batteries we get on most Android flagships these days, but falls perfectly in line with the batteries of other foldable phones . For example, thehas a 4,821mAh battery, whereas theboasts a 4,400mAh battery on deck.





Like all foldable phones , the OnePlus Open has a dual-cell battery. The main part of the phone has a 3,295mAh cell, while the outer shell holds a 1,510mAh cell.









What is the OnePlus Open battery life?





In our custom battery life test, the OnePlus Open fares very well and easily beats its direct competitors.





Our battery tests are all conducted in a controlled environment. All phones we test are manually set at 200 nits of brightness beforehand to ensure a level playing field for all devices. Have in mind that battery tests of foldable phones are conducted on the main display of the device.





First is our custom browsing battery test, which aims to emulate a regular web browsing experience by reloading a list of websites in a loop. Here, the OnePlus Open performs similarly to the Pixel Fold , achieving a little over 13 hours.





Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better OnePlus Open 13h 20 min Google Pixel Fold 13h 38 min Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 9h 22 min Apple iPhone 15 13h 25 min Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 18h 57 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 19h 1 min Google Pixel 8 Pro 15h 51 min View all





Next up is our video streaming test, which replays a video playlist with the volume set at a respectable level. This test has the OnePlus Open match the result achieved by the Google Pixel Fold : both phones lasted for 7 hours and 22 minutes in this tasking exercise. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is slightly behind both devices.





Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better OnePlus Open 7h 22 min Google Pixel Fold 7h 22 min Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 6h 30 min Apple iPhone 15 7h 51 min Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 8h 54 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 45 min Google Pixel 8 Pro 10h 32 min View all





Finally, we have our 3D gaming test, which aims to emulate a regular mobile gaming experience. In this test, the OnePlus Open shines and outlasts not only the Pixel Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 , but also many popular 'candybar' phones available right now.





3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better OnePlus Open 8h 51 min Google Pixel Fold 6h Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5h 34 min Apple iPhone 15 8h 24 min Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 7h 13 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 36 min Google Pixel 8 Pro 6h 42 min View all





How fast does the OnePlus Open charge?





The OnePlus Open comes with 67W wired charging support, with OnePlus advertising a full charge in roughly 40 minutes. This easily makes it the fastest-charging foldable phone you can get in the US, and also beats many traditional phones in terms of charging speed.





In our charging test, the OnePlus Open fully charges from 0% to 100% in 43 minutes, which is extremely fast. It easily beats its rivals as well as most traditional candybar phones sold across the US.





Charge%reached in 15 mins Higher is better Charge%reached in 30 mins Higher is better Charging time (hours) Lower is better OnePlus Open 32

61

0h 43 min

Google Pixel Fold 24

47

1h 39 min

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 29

56

1h 20 min

Apple iPhone 15 32

60

1h 55 min

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 41

68

1h 6 min

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 28

53

2h 1 min

Google Pixel 8 Pro 26

47

1h 31 min

View all





Does the OnePlus Open feature a charger in the box?









Does the OnePlus Open have wireless charging support?



