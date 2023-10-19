Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

OnePlus Open battery life tested: This foldable phone is a battery champ!

OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus Open battery
The brand new OnePlus Open is here, and so is our full OnePlus Open review, greatly enriching the foldable market in the US. Joining the ranks of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold is a device that delivers excellent hardware as well as superb design and excellent camera at a fairly sensible price tag.

OnePlus Open use code ARENA50 for $50 off

$200 OFF when you trade in ANY phone in ANY condition. Use code ARENA50 to get an extra $50 off! OnePlus Open, 512 GB storage, Emerald Dusk or Voyager Black.
$250 off (15%) Trade-in
$1449 99
$1699 99
Buy at OnePlus


One area in which the OnePlus Open shines brighter than its direct rivals is battery endurance and charging. With a 4,805mAh battery and extremely fast 67W SuperVOOC charging, the new foldable brings that OnePlus battery excellence to yet another market segment. 

When it comes to foldables and their power-hungry main displays, our expectations are mostly tuned down when it comes to endurance in comparison with candybar phones. However, this here OnePlus Open begs to differ by delivering very good battery life that's pretty much on par with your regular candybar flagship device.

Let's explore in more detail.

What is the OnePlus Open battery capacity?


The OnePlus Open comes with a 4,805mAh battery, which is less than the standard 5,000mAh batteries we get on most Android flagships these days, but falls perfectly in line with the batteries of other foldable phones. For example, the Google Pixel Fold has a 4,821mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 5 boasts a 4,400mAh battery on deck. 

Like all foldable phones, the OnePlus Open has a dual-cell battery. The main part of the phone has a 3,295mAh cell, while the outer shell holds a 1,510mAh cell.

Phone Battery size
OnePlus Open4,805mAh
Google Pixel Fold4,821mAh
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 54,400mAh

What is the OnePlus Open battery life?


In our custom battery life test, the OnePlus Open fares very well and easily beats its direct competitors. 

Our battery tests are all conducted in a controlled environment. All phones we test are manually set at 200 nits of brightness beforehand to ensure a level playing field for all devices. Have in mind that battery tests of foldable phones are conducted on the main display of the device. 

First is our custom browsing battery test, which aims to emulate a regular web browsing experience by reloading a list of websites in a loop. Here, the OnePlus Open performs similarly to the Pixel Fold, achieving a little over 13 hours.

Web Browsing(hours)Higher is better
OnePlus Open13h 20 min
Google Pixel Fold13h 38 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 59h 22 min
Apple iPhone 1513h 25 min
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra18h 57 min
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max19h 1 min
Google Pixel 8 Pro15h 51 min
View all

Next up is our video streaming test, which replays a video playlist with the volume set at a respectable level. This test has the OnePlus Open match the result achieved by the Google Pixel Fold: both phones lasted for 7 hours and 22 minutes in this tasking exercise. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is slightly behind both devices. 

Video Streaming(hours)Higher is better
OnePlus Open7h 22 min
Google Pixel Fold7h 22 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 56h 30 min
Apple iPhone 157h 51 min
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra8h 54 min
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max9h 45 min
Google Pixel 8 Pro10h 32 min
View all

Finally, we have our 3D gaming test, which aims to emulate a regular mobile gaming experience. In this test, the OnePlus Open shines and outlasts not only the Pixel Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but also many popular 'candybar' phones available right now. 

3D Gaming(hours)Higher is better
OnePlus Open8h 51 min
Google Pixel Fold6h
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 55h 34 min
Apple iPhone 158h 24 min
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra7h 13 min
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max9h 36 min
Google Pixel 8 Pro6h 42 min
View all

How fast does the OnePlus Open charge?


The OnePlus Open comes with 67W wired charging support, with OnePlus advertising a full charge in roughly 40 minutes. This easily makes it the fastest-charging foldable phone you can get in the US, and also beats many traditional phones in terms of charging speed. 

In our charging test, the OnePlus Open fully charges from 0% to 100% in 43 minutes, which is extremely fast. It easily beats its rivals as well as most traditional candybar phones sold across the US. 

Charge%reached in 15 minsHigher is betterCharge%reached in 30 minsHigher is betterCharging time(hours)Lower is better
OnePlus Open32
61
0h 43 min
Google Pixel Fold24
47
1h 39 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 529
56
1h 20 min
Apple iPhone 1532
60
1h 55 min
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra41
68
1h 6 min
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max28
53
2h 1 min
Google Pixel 8 Pro26
47
1h 31 min
View all

Does the OnePlus Open feature a charger in the box?


Yes, there's a 67W SuperVOOC charger included in the OnePlus Open box. And here's what else is inside the box.

Does the OnePlus Open have wireless charging support?


No, the OnePlus Open does not have wireless charging or reverse wireless charging. 
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless